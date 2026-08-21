Gandhinagar Father & Son 'Mistake' Migrant Worker For Thief, Beat Him To Death
The incident occurred after the 23-year-old migrant from UP accidentally entered the wrong house in the dark, leading to a fatal confrontation during the night.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Gandhinagar: A 23-year-old migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by a father-son duo, after they allegedly mistook him for a thief in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident.
The incident took place on the road from Khatraj to Sanavad late on August 19. Itwari Lal Avadhesh Rajput had accidentally entered the wrong house in the darkness when the accused allegedly assaulted him.
The injured youth was taken back to his room at around 5 am, but his condition deteriorated and he died. Santej police subsequently registered a murder case and arrested the accused, who had allegedly fled the spot.
Worked At Plastic Company
Itwari Lal, a native of Aujan Nagla village in the Kayamganj taluka of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, lived with his friends in a rented house at Navin Vanjhara Vas in Khatraj village.
Anil Tej Singh Rajput, Manoj, Vikram and Sunil also lived in the same room. All of them worked as daily labourers at Meher Plastic Company on Santej-Vadsar Road.
On August 19, the friends returned to their room around 8.30 pm after finishing work. After dinner, they went to sleep. Around 1.30 am, Itwari Lal suddenly opened the room door and went outside. Anil asked him where he was going, but he did not respond.
A short while later, Anil went out to look for him. When he reached the Khatraj-Sanavad road, he saw two men assaulting Itwari Lal.
Anil immediately returned to the room and brought his friends and the house owner to the spot. The accused father and son allegedly called Itwari Lal a thief and threatened him.
The house owner intervened, tried to calm the two men and helped take the injured youth away from the spot.
Youth Dies After Being Brought Back
Around 5 am, the friends brought Itwari Lal back to their room. He reportedly told them that the two men had mistaken him for a thief after he accidentally walked into the wrong house in the darkness, and assaulted him. Itwari Lal later died from his serious injuries.
After receiving information about the incident, a Santej police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Based on the investigation, police arrested the accused identified as Mahotji and his son Sangram. The police are questioning both accused.
The incident has caused concern in Gandhinagar district as it is the second reported murder of a migrant worker within the past month and a half. Earlier, on the late night of July 2, another migrant youth was allegedly beaten to death in the Kudasan area.
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