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Gandhinagar Father & Son 'Mistake' Migrant Worker For Thief, Beat Him To Death

The incident occurred after the 23-year-old migrant from UP accidentally entered the wrong house in the dark, leading to a fatal confrontation during the night.

Police have arrested Mahotji and his son Sangram in connection with the alleged killing of migrant worker Itwari Lal.
Police have arrested Mahotji and his son Sangram in connection with the alleged killing of migrant worker Itwari Lal. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Gandhinagar: A 23-year-old migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by a father-son duo, after they allegedly mistook him for a thief in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on the road from Khatraj to Sanavad late on August 19. Itwari Lal Avadhesh Rajput had accidentally entered the wrong house in the darkness when the accused allegedly assaulted him.

The injured youth was taken back to his room at around 5 am, but his condition deteriorated and he died. Santej police subsequently registered a murder case and arrested the accused, who had allegedly fled the spot.

Worked At Plastic Company

Itwari Lal, a native of Aujan Nagla village in the Kayamganj taluka of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, lived with his friends in a rented house at Navin Vanjhara Vas in Khatraj village.

Anil Tej Singh Rajput, Manoj, Vikram and Sunil also lived in the same room. All of them worked as daily labourers at Meher Plastic Company on Santej-Vadsar Road.

On August 19, the friends returned to their room around 8.30 pm after finishing work. After dinner, they went to sleep. Around 1.30 am, Itwari Lal suddenly opened the room door and went outside. Anil asked him where he was going, but he did not respond.

A short while later, Anil went out to look for him. When he reached the Khatraj-Sanavad road, he saw two men assaulting Itwari Lal.

Anil immediately returned to the room and brought his friends and the house owner to the spot. The accused father and son allegedly called Itwari Lal a thief and threatened him.

The house owner intervened, tried to calm the two men and helped take the injured youth away from the spot.

Youth Dies After Being Brought Back

Around 5 am, the friends brought Itwari Lal back to their room. He reportedly told them that the two men had mistaken him for a thief after he accidentally walked into the wrong house in the darkness, and assaulted him. Itwari Lal later died from his serious injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, a Santej police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Based on the investigation, police arrested the accused identified as Mahotji and his son Sangram. The police are questioning both accused.

The incident has caused concern in Gandhinagar district as it is the second reported murder of a migrant worker within the past month and a half. Earlier, on the late night of July 2, another migrant youth was allegedly beaten to death in the Kudasan area.

Also Read:

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  2. CCTV Footage Of Lucknow Double Murder-Suicide Goes Viral; Husband Likely Triggered By Divorce Proceedings
  3. Specially-abled Man Pushed To Death From Mumbai Local Train By Fellow Passenger; Accused Held

TAGGED:

MIGRANT YOUTH BEATEN TO DEATH
FATHER SON DUO
KILLED
WORKER BEATEN TO DEATH

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