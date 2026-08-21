ETV Bharat / state

Gandhinagar Father & Son 'Mistake' Migrant Worker For Thief, Beat Him To Death

Police have arrested Mahotji and his son Sangram in connection with the alleged killing of migrant worker Itwari Lal. ( ETV Bharat )

Gandhinagar: A 23-year-old migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by a father-son duo, after they allegedly mistook him for a thief in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on the road from Khatraj to Sanavad late on August 19. Itwari Lal Avadhesh Rajput had accidentally entered the wrong house in the darkness when the accused allegedly assaulted him.

The injured youth was taken back to his room at around 5 am, but his condition deteriorated and he died. Santej police subsequently registered a murder case and arrested the accused, who had allegedly fled the spot.

Worked At Plastic Company

Itwari Lal, a native of Aujan Nagla village in the Kayamganj taluka of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district, lived with his friends in a rented house at Navin Vanjhara Vas in Khatraj village.

Anil Tej Singh Rajput, Manoj, Vikram and Sunil also lived in the same room. All of them worked as daily labourers at Meher Plastic Company on Santej-Vadsar Road.

On August 19, the friends returned to their room around 8.30 pm after finishing work. After dinner, they went to sleep. Around 1.30 am, Itwari Lal suddenly opened the room door and went outside. Anil asked him where he was going, but he did not respond.