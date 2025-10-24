25 Years Of Chhattisgarh: 'No One Imagined Education And Health Care Will Reach Places Like Bastar', Says Minister Jaiswal
Raipur: Chhattisgarh is celebrating 25 years of its formation. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal spoke about the current state of healthcare in Chhattisgarh and other development plans.
Shyam Bihari Jaiswal stated that the state is on a development path aiming to be a developed state by 2047. He pledged to complete tasks left undone over the last 75 years within the next 75 months, aligning with a target set by Amit Shah for 2031.
Here are excerpts from the interview:
ETB: Chhattisgarh has completed 25 years of its journey. How do you view this 25-year journey?
Shyam Bihari Jaiswal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created the state of Chhattisgarh. There have been significant changes between the formation of the state and the situation today. In 25 years, Chhattisgarh has gained momentum in several sectors, and no one had imagined that places like Bastar would see education and health care touch the lives of people. Today, Bijapur has sufficient healthcare infrastructure. If you go to Sukma today, you will find proper institutions for health and education. Work has been done to develop it as an education hub. The condition of the Surguja region in Chhattisgarh was once so dire that people were starving. But now things have changed, and one can witness farmers selling paddy. Earlier, there was only one medical college; now there are 10 medical colleges in Chhattisgarh. In addition, there is the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. In the field of education, major institutions like IIMs, IITs, and NITs have been established in Chhattisgarh.
ETB: Many questions arise about health infrastructure. Even today, women are seen being carried on cots to health facilities instead of ambulances. How are you preparing to fill the inadequacies and be prepared for 2047?
Shyam Bihari Jaiswal: If you read news about women being carried on cots, you will find that the nearby river had inundated the banks, and the ambulance reached the riverbank to carry the patient. But true, it is also our job to build roads where there are none. We are not denying this reality, but where the ambulance could go, it went. We are working on infrastructure development. Soon, every person will have access to every health facility. There was a problem with the pathology lab in Chhattisgarh, and people faced difficulties. We acknowledge that there was a major scam in the purchase of reagents, and an investigation is underway. Fraudulent purchases worth Rs 700 crores were made, and several officers are in jail. The suppliers are also in jail. It was difficult to use reagents from another company in the existing machines. We have made changes. We have found a new solution; companies that want to supply reagents are submitting tenders. Until then, we have given the district hospital and medical college the option to purchase these supplies from the market to keep the pathology department running. We have also provided them with the necessary funds for this.
ETB: How do you see Bastar developing? Home Minister Amit Shah had set a task of developing Bastar by 2031. Your comments?
Shyam Bihari Jaiswal: In the last 15 years, during Dr Raman Singh's tenure, a lot of work has been done in the health and education sectors in Bastar. We are making the Bastar region an education hub. We are opening three medical colleges in the Bastar division: in Jagdalpur, Kanker, and Dantewada. The tender for the Dantewada medical college has been finalised, and work will begin next year. Rail connectivity has reached Bastar; you can go and see it. Health facilities have reached even remote areas like Chinta Gufa. The Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Card scheme from Jawanga in Bijapur. Health facilities are also being strengthened there. Naxalites are joining the mainstream and connecting with society. They are moving forward step by step in the development of Bastar.
ETB: What is your message as the Health Minister to the people?
Shyam Bihari Jaiswal: These 25 years of development are the result of unwavering hard work and dedication of the people of Chhattisgarh. With the participation of every citizen of Chhattisgarh, our state is moving towards a developed Chhattisgarh, a new Chhattisgarh.
