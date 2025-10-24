ETV Bharat / state

25 Years Of Chhattisgarh: 'No One Imagined Education And Health Care Will Reach Places Like Bastar', Says Minister Jaiswal

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is celebrating 25 years of its formation. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal spoke about the current state of healthcare in Chhattisgarh and other development plans.

Shyam Bihari Jaiswal stated that the state is on a development path aiming to be a developed state by 2047. He pledged to complete tasks left undone over the last 75 years within the next 75 months, aligning with a target set by Amit Shah for 2031.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

ETB: Chhattisgarh has completed 25 years of its journey. How do you view this 25-year journey?

Shyam Bihari Jaiswal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created the state of Chhattisgarh. There have been significant changes between the formation of the state and the situation today. In 25 years, Chhattisgarh has gained momentum in several sectors, and no one had imagined that places like Bastar would see education and health care touch the lives of people. Today, Bijapur has sufficient healthcare infrastructure. If you go to Sukma today, you will find proper institutions for health and education. Work has been done to develop it as an education hub. The condition of the Surguja region in Chhattisgarh was once so dire that people were starving. But now things have changed, and one can witness farmers selling paddy. Earlier, there was only one medical college; now there are 10 medical colleges in Chhattisgarh. In addition, there is the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. In the field of education, major institutions like IIMs, IITs, and NITs have been established in Chhattisgarh.

ETB: Many questions arise about health infrastructure. Even today, women are seen being carried on cots to health facilities instead of ambulances. How are you preparing to fill the inadequacies and be prepared for 2047?