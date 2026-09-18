25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Just 50 Steps From Police Post In Amritsar
Senior officers inspected the crime scene as investigators began collecting local information and tracing the men suspected of carrying out the shooting.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Amritsar: A 25-year-old man was shot dead around 50 steps from the Kot Khalsa police post in Amritsar's Islamabad police station area on Thursday night. The incident took place around 10.50 pm.
The deceased has been identified as Sahil Gill, a delivery executive for an online food delivery service. He was seriously injured after being shot and was rushed to Amandeep Hospital, where he died during treatment.
According to people present at the spot, Sahil was shot around 50 steps from his house. Two youths allegedly arrived on a scooter and opened fire at him. They reportedly fired two rounds, one of which hit Sahil near his chest.
Despite the location being so close to the police post, the assailants fled after the shooting. Sahil suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the road. People nearby informed his family, following which his relatives reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital.
'My Son Had Gone To Buy Vegetables'
Sahil's father, Mukhtiar Singh, said his son had stepped out to buy vegetables. Around 10 minutes later, some people from the locality came to their home and informed them that Sahil had been shot.
"My son had left home to buy vegetables. After about 10 minutes, some people from the locality came to my house and told me that Sahil had been shot. When we reached the spot, Sahil was lying there in an injured condition. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment," Mukhtiar Singh said.
According to the family, Sahil married about two years ago and has a six-month-old child. His death has left the family in grief. Relatives have demanded the early arrest of those responsible and sought to know the reason behind the shooting.
Senior Police Officers Reach Spot
After receiving information about the incident, the SHO of Islamabad police station and other senior police officers reached the spot. An ADCP-level officer also inspected the scene and initiated the investigation.
Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area and questioning people who were present near the scene when the shooting took place.
Police officials said efforts were underway to identify the youths allegedly involved in the shooting. Police are also investigating the circumstances and motive behind the firing.
According to police, they will take further action to arrest the accused once they identify them.
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