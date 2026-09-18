ETV Bharat / state

25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Just 50 Steps From Police Post In Amritsar

Amritsar: A 25-year-old man was shot dead around 50 steps from the Kot Khalsa police post in Amritsar's Islamabad police station area on Thursday night. The incident took place around 10.50 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Gill, a delivery executive for an online food delivery service. He was seriously injured after being shot and was rushed to Amandeep Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to people present at the spot, Sahil was shot around 50 steps from his house. Two youths allegedly arrived on a scooter and opened fire at him. They reportedly fired two rounds, one of which hit Sahil near his chest.

Despite the location being so close to the police post, the assailants fled after the shooting. Sahil suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the road. People nearby informed his family, following which his relatives reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital.

'My Son Had Gone To Buy Vegetables'

Sahil's father, Mukhtiar Singh, said his son had stepped out to buy vegetables. Around 10 minutes later, some people from the locality came to their home and informed them that Sahil had been shot.

"My son had left home to buy vegetables. After about 10 minutes, some people from the locality came to my house and told me that Sahil had been shot. When we reached the spot, Sahil was lying there in an injured condition. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment," Mukhtiar Singh said.