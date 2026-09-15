ETV Bharat / state

Twelve Of 17 Stolen Artefacts Of Padmashree Pandiram Mandvi Recovered

Sources disclosed that several wooden artifacts were stolen from Mandvi's workshop in Garhbengal late on the night of August 27. Given the seriousness of the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Patel and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aishwarya Chandrakar constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under Narayanpur Police Station in-charge Vineet Dubey.

Narayanpur: The Police claim to have solved the case pertaining to the theft of the works of Padmashree Pandiram Mandvi, a sculptor who brought recognition to Bastar's traditional art and culture. They have recovered 12 of the 17 stolen works. One suspect has been arrested in Narharpara in Kondagaon district, while his accomplice remains at large.

They received a tip-off from an informant that some of the stolen artifacts were being attempted to be sold. The Police team raided Narharpara in Kondagaon district and arrested Anil Vishwakarma from whom 12 stolen wooden artifacts were allegedly recovered. These include a statue of Lord Ganesh and a statue of Radha-Krishna. The other artifacts are related to the traditional art style of Bastar.

Police investigations have also revealed that the arrested accused has prior experience in making sculptures and had learned the art from Mandvi. The Police suspect that he had prior knowledge of the artworks stored in the workshop. Reports say that Vishwakarma was previously also imprisoned for theft. The Police are now investigating where the accused planned to sell the stolen artefacts and who were the accomplices.

"Five artifacts remain to be recovered, and one suspect remains at large. The Police are searching for the absconding suspect and investigating the entire conspiracy behind the theft, the plan to sell the artifacts, and the roles of the others involved," said ASP Chandrakar.

The Narayanpur Police with the recovered artefacts (ETV Bharat)

Mandvi is known as an artist who presents Bastar's traditional Madia and Bastariya art in his distinctive style. His wooden sculptures reflect the local culture, deities, tribal traditions and the life of Bastar. His artworks are deeply rooted in Bastar's folk and tribal art heritage and are the result of the artist's years of practice and skill. The Police action has raised hopes of recovering the remaining stolen artworks belonging to this important art heritage of Bastar.