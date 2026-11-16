ETV Bharat / state

Twelve Injured As Vehicle Rolls Off Road In Kullu

Kullu: Twelve persons were injured when a Tempo Traveler rolled off a road in Sarsari area of Manikaran valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The injured include the driver of the vehicle and 11 tourists from Odisha and Haryana who were on their way to Manikaran. All the injured are being treated at Dhalpur Regional Hospital in Kullu.

Kullu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek S. said, "A Police team has reached the spot and is probing the cause of the accident. All the injured have been brought to Dhalpur Hospital by ambulance where they are being treated.”

Injured Being Taken To Hospital (ETV bharat)

The Police said the accident took place around noon when the Tempo Traveler rolled off the road. The locals rushed to the spot and pulled all the injured out of the vehicle. The injured were then transported to the Dhalpur Regional Hospital in ambulances.

The passengers from Odisha and Haryana are relatives and were traveling from Manali to Manikaran. The Police have registered a case in the matter.