ETV Bharat / state

TVK's Vijay Appropriates Jayalalithaa's Legacy Caring For Lankan Tamils And More

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay's Monday evening X post remembering Mullivaikkal massacre that unfolded in neighbouring Sri Lanka in 2009, firms up the Chief Minister's claim to the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The two-line plain text post from his official party handle read: "We will carry our memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts. We will always stand in solidarity with the rights our Tamil kin across the sea."

The message is clear. It is the party’s stand and has come from Vijay's official handle. It is the party's stand that will often translate into policies of governance of any political party.

As for Jayalalithaa, she convened a special session of the Assembly and passed a government resolution seeking a United Nations referendum on creating a separate Tamil Eelam state for Lankan Tamils in the Island nation in 2013.

Earlier in the day, a handout was issued by the Office of the Chief Minister stating that the government will renew the Amma Unavagam scheme, a pet project conceived by Jayalalithaa to serve food for the migrants and the poor at affordable rates. Jayalalithaa launched it in 2013.