TVK's Vijay Appropriates Jayalalithaa's Legacy Caring For Lankan Tamils And More
Jayalalithaa had passed a government resolution seeking a UN referendum on creating a separate Tamil Eelam state for Lankan Tamils in Sri Lanka in 2013.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay's Monday evening X post remembering Mullivaikkal massacre that unfolded in neighbouring Sri Lanka in 2009, firms up the Chief Minister's claim to the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
The two-line plain text post from his official party handle read: "We will carry our memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts. We will always stand in solidarity with the rights our Tamil kin across the sea."
The message is clear. It is the party’s stand and has come from Vijay's official handle. It is the party's stand that will often translate into policies of governance of any political party.
As for Jayalalithaa, she convened a special session of the Assembly and passed a government resolution seeking a United Nations referendum on creating a separate Tamil Eelam state for Lankan Tamils in the Island nation in 2013.
Earlier in the day, a handout was issued by the Office of the Chief Minister stating that the government will renew the Amma Unavagam scheme, a pet project conceived by Jayalalithaa to serve food for the migrants and the poor at affordable rates. Jayalalithaa launched it in 2013.
As per the scheme, these eateries served breakfast of idlis for one rupee each, variety rice for Rs 5, and two chappathis and sambar for Rs 3. It remained a hit among the blue-collar workers and the shelterless population as they could get three meals a day without having to spend a fortune on food. The popularity was so much so that Karnataka adopted it and rebranded as Indira Amma Canteens across the neighbouring state.
Until the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) government was booted out, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionaries had been crying foul of the DMK not earmarking adequate funds for the scheme and of stepping down the number of eateries.
According to the statement from the CM's office, there were complaints about the quality of food being served in eateries functioning under the Amma Unavagam scheme. The communication said that the functioning of Amma Unavagam was reviewed by the CM. He had directed the officials to improve the food quality and taste as it was before, implying the degradation over time.
He also directed the officials to purchase necessary cooking equipment wherever necessary. The actor-turned-politician who carefully crafted an anti-DMK image marked it as "an evil force" during his electioneering, as Jayalalithaa would always refer to the DMK in her speeches.
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