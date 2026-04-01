ETV Bharat / state

TVK Writes To Amit Shah, Asking For Tighter Security For Party President Vijay

Chennai: CTR Nirmal Kumar, the Joint General Secretary of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that adequate security be provided to superstar Tamil actor Vijay, the party founder.

Vijay had launched his Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign on March 30, immediately after filing his nomination to contest the polls from the Perambur seat. Although the Election Commission had granted him permission to campaign in three constituencies, Perambur, Kolathur and Villivakkam, on the same day, he campaigned only in Perambur and Kolathur. The scheduled campaign event for Villivakkam was abruptly cancelled.

TVK functionaries later said police had failed to provide adequate security during Vijay's campaign in Kolathur, citing this as the reason for the cancellation. Furthermore, a complaint regarding security lapses during Vijay's campaign was lodged with the Election Commission on behalf of the TVK.

In today's letter to Amit Shah, requesting enhanced security for Vijay, Nirmal Kumar emphasised: "I am writing this letter to bring to your attention the security lapses observed in the protection of Mr Vijay, who is currently under 'Y' category security cover provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. In preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, TVK leader Vijay is actively engaged in an intensive campaign across the state. Vijay is contesting as a candidate in the Legislative Assembly election from the Trichy East and Perambur constituencies."

Vijay's election campaign events have been receiving an overwhelming response from the public. According to TVK insiders, on March 30, Vijay's vehicle had remained stuck for a prolonged period amid the crowd along the route, "due to the complete failure of Chennai Police officials to provide necessary police protection, traffic regulation, and route management".