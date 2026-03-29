TVK Promises Rs 4,000 Monthly Aid To Unemployed Youth, Anti-Narcotics Measures
It said a standardised recruitment schedule will be created for government vacancies, and a creative entrepreneurship scheme with a digital partnership initiative will be launched.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) published its election manifesto on Sunday, listing a slew of promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections aimed at the youth.
Party president Vijay said a monthly 'Youth Welfare Fund' will be provided to unemployed youth aged 25. General graduates will get a financial assistance of Rs 4,000, and diploma holders will receive Rs 2,500.
The party has also said that private companies employing 75% Tamils will get a 2.5% subsidy on state GST, a 5% subsidy on electricity tariffs, and priority in government procurement.
Vijay said if TVK comes to power, it will take various initiatives to stop the flow of narcotics into the state and to curb their circulation through stringent laws. Furthermore, measures — including community policing — will be enforced to address the violence and atrocities resulting from drug abuse.
The TVK has also proposed to set up anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges to create awareness about the dangers of narcotics. To financially support students of Class 12 up to the PhD level, it has promised to extend guaranteed collateral-free education loans of up to Rs 20 lakhs.
Other promises include the formulation of a standardised recruitment schedule for all vacancies in the state government service and a creative entrepreneurship scheme to transform Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creative industries with a digital partnership initiative.
A provision of seed capital to 1.50 lakh creative entrepreneurs and the establishment of 500 "creative schools" to impart modern training have been planned under this scheme.
Vijay on Sunday named the candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies for the April 23 elections, announcing his electoral debut from two seats, including Perambur in Chennai, a city considered the ruling DMK's bastion. In his maiden electoral battle, Vijay would also contest from Tiruchirappalli East in the central district.
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