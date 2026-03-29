ETV Bharat / state

TVK Promises Rs 4,000 Monthly Aid To Unemployed Youth, Anti-Narcotics Measures

TVK chief Vijay with the candidates whose names were announced for the assembly polls. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) published its election manifesto on Sunday, listing a slew of promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections aimed at the youth.

Party president Vijay said a monthly 'Youth Welfare Fund' will be provided to unemployed youth aged 25. General graduates will get a financial assistance of Rs 4,000, and diploma holders will receive Rs 2,500.

The party has also said that private companies employing 75% Tamils ​​will get a 2.5% subsidy on state GST, a 5% subsidy on electricity tariffs, and priority in government procurement.

Vijay said if TVK comes to power, it will take various initiatives to stop the flow of narcotics into the state and to curb their circulation through stringent laws. Furthermore, measures — including community policing — will be enforced to address the violence and atrocities resulting from drug abuse.