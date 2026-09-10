ETV Bharat / state

TVK Names Ex-AIADMK MLAs As Candidates For Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Polls

Chennai: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced party candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly by-polls in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved constituencies scheduled for October 6. Bypolls in both reserved segments will be contested under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance."

According to the official press release issued by the party, former AIADMK MLA and TVK deputy general secretary K Maragatham Kumaravel will contest from the Madurantakam (SC) constituency, while former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama, who currently serves as the TVK's Tiruppur south-east district secretary, will contest from Dharapuram (SC).

Both candidates had contested and won the respective seats on the AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly election. Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned as MLAs and later joined ruling TVK.