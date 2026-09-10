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TVK Names Ex-AIADMK MLAs As Candidates For Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Polls

Bypolls in both reserved segments will be contested under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance."

TVK Names Ex-AIADMK MLAs As Candidates For Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Polls
File photo of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced party candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly by-polls in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved constituencies scheduled for October 6. Bypolls in both reserved segments will be contested under the banner of the "Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance."

According to the official press release issued by the party, former AIADMK MLA and TVK deputy general secretary K Maragatham Kumaravel will contest from the Madurantakam (SC) constituency, while former AIADMK MLA P Sathyabama, who currently serves as the TVK's Tiruppur south-east district secretary, will contest from Dharapuram (SC).

Both candidates had contested and won the respective seats on the AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly election. Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama resigned as MLAs and later joined ruling TVK.

Exhorting party functionaries and cadres to work towards a decisive victory, Vijay said, "I kindly request all party office-bearers and comrades to gather votes for our winning candidates with victory as the sole objective, ensuring a historically significant triumph."

Read More

  1. TVK Forms New Alliance Named 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'; To Be Part Of India Bloc
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Will Visit London To Attract Foreign Investments

TAGGED:

DHARAPURAM BY POLLS
MADURANTAKAM
TVK CHIEF VIJAY
TAMIL NADU POLLS
TVK CANDIDATES

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