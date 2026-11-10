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TVK MLA Denies Sending Obscene Message To Kallakurichi Collector, Says Allegations Meant To Tarnish Him

The allegations have triggered political reactions, with MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and S Jothimani demanding a proper investigation if the reports are found to be true.

TVK MLA ARUL VIGNESH KALLAKURICHI RULING TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM ARUL SENT OBSCENE MESSAGE TO DC KALLAKURUCHI COLLECTOR J E PADMAJA MLA VIGNESH TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION
Ruling TVK MLA, Arul Vignesh told reporters that he had great respect for government officials and had not sent any inappropriate messages to anyone. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST

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Updated : November 10, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST

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Chennai: Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh has denied allegations circulating on social media that he sent an obscene text message to J E Padmaja, Kallakurichi District Collector, calling them a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. He has warned of legal action against those spreading the claims.

The allegations have triggered political reactions, with main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary and MP representing Thoothukkudi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Congress MP representing Karur, S Jothimani, demanding accountability and a proper investigation if the reports are found to be true.

Speaking at an event, Kanimozhi questioned the security arrangements for the woman IAS officer and referred to reports of a new police officer being assigned to provide her protection.

“In Tamil Nadu, even a District Collector is not safe,” she said, questioning why additional security had become necessary when it had not been required earlier.

Aiming TVK, Kanimozhi said the party's members would come up with explanations to defend themselves. She also recalled its leader's promises that women and children would be safe and crime would be curbed if the party came to power.

Kanimozhi alleged that the situation in the state was contrary to those assurances and called on the government to act responsibly.

Congress MP Jothimani also reacted to the reports in a post on X. She said allegations were circulating that a TVK MLA had sent an obscene message to the Kallakurichi Collector and behaved inappropriately during an in-person meeting. She further referred to reports that the officer had lodged a formal complaint.

Jothimani said the allegations, if true, warranted a proper investigation and strict action. She condemned any conduct that reduced a woman, irrespective of her professional achievements, to an object, and said such behaviour should not be tolerated.

Pointing out that women account for nearly half of Tamil Nadu's District Collectors, she said any such incident would bring disrepute to both the government and the political party concerned. She urged that the matter be dealt with firmly.

Arul Threatens Legal Action

Rejecting the allegations, Arul Vignesh, representing Kallakurichi constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, told reporters that he had great respect for government officials and had not sent any inappropriate messages to anyone.

He claimed that the allegations were being circulated to damage his reputation because he was the only TVK MLA elected from Kallakurichi district.

“Some people sitting behind computers are orchestrating this campaign to tarnish my name and that of my party,” he said, adding that he would initiate legal action against those responsible.

The allegations have not been independently established. The nature and status of the complaint reportedly filed by the District Collector, as well as the response of the police and the district administration, were not available in the information provided.

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Last Updated : November 10, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST

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TVK MLA ARUL VIGNESH KALLAKURICHI
RULING TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM
ARUL SENT OBSCENE MESSAGE TO DC
KALLAKURUCHI COLLECTOR J E PADMAJA
MLA VIGNESH TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION

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