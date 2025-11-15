TVK Leader Vijay Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant For SIR
Urging Gen Z voters to ensure that their names don't get deleted, he reminded right to vote is one of the most important constitutional rights.
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Saturday expressed concern over widespread public confusion over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
In a strongly worded video message on the microblogging platform X, he urged the people, especially the Gen Z voters, to stay alert to ensure that their names don't get deleted from the voters' list, reminding them that one of the most important rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution is the right to vote.
"To live as a citizen in this country, the right to vote is essential. Without it, our democratic existence is incomplete," he was heard saying in the video. He further noted that due to confusion surrounding the SIR process and the special corrections in the voter list, many people may end up without their voting rights. "Polling station officials will give us a form. We must fill it out. The Election Commission will then publish the voters' list. Only if our names appear in it can we vote," he said.
He questioned the practicality of issuing forms to all 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu within a month. "Is it possible to distribute these forms to everyone, especially those who go to work daily? We are hearing that many TVK members themselves haven't received these forms. That is why we oppose the SIR," he said.
The actor-turned-politician stressed that those who have not received the physical form should immediately apply online to avoid getting left out of the electoral roll and warned that attempts could be made to remove young voters from the list. "Gen Z voters will play a decisive role in the upcoming elections. They will do anything to keep you off the voter list," he said.
Calling voting the most powerful democratic tool, Vijay urged people to recognise their collective strength. "We must show who we are and what our power is. That power is our vote — our democratic weapon," he said, appealing to the people of Tamil Nadu to stand united at the polling booths when elections arrive. "When we gather there, we must ask ourselves: Is Tamil Nadu a weakened state or a strong state? Only through our vote can we protect this country," he said.
To young voters, his message was, "Gen Z is a force. Stay alert, stay confident - good things will happen. Victory is certain."
