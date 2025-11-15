ETV Bharat / state

TVK Leader Vijay Urges Voters To Stay Vigilant For SIR

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Saturday expressed concern over widespread public confusion over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

In a strongly worded video message on the microblogging platform X, he urged the people, especially the Gen Z voters, to stay alert to ensure that their names don't get deleted from the voters' list, reminding them that one of the most important rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution is the right to vote.

"To live as a citizen in this country, the right to vote is essential. Without it, our democratic existence is incomplete," he was heard saying in the video. He further noted that due to confusion surrounding the SIR process and the special corrections in the voter list, many people may end up without their voting rights. "Polling station officials will give us a form. We must fill it out. The Election Commission will then publish the voters' list. Only if our names appear in it can we vote," he said.

He questioned the practicality of issuing forms to all 6.36 crore voters in Tamil Nadu within a month. "Is it possible to distribute these forms to everyone, especially those who go to work daily? We are hearing that many TVK members themselves haven't received these forms. That is why we oppose the SIR," he said.