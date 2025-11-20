ETV Bharat / state

TVK Leader Vijay To Resume Tour In TN's Salem, Party Seeks Permission For Rally

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will resume his tour in Tamil Nadu's Salem, where the party has sought official permission to hold a major public rally on December 4.

The TVK Chief had suspended all public events following the tragic incident on September 27, when 41 people lost their lives in a stampede-like situation during his rally at Veluchamipuram near Karur.

The tragedy led to a month-long halt in the party's field activities and an internal reassessment of administrative and organisational processes. In the weeks that followed, TVK intensified its internal restructuring. A special general body meeting of the party was recently convened at a private venue in Mamallapuram, presided over by Vijay himself.

The meeting reportedly focused on streamlining organisational responsibilities, strengthening district units, and preparing the party for its next phase of statewide outreach. With internal processes back on track, the TVK Chief has now decided to restart his public engagements.