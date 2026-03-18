ETV Bharat / state

TVK Leader Apologises To Actor Rajini For Remark, Says He Didn't Mean To Belittle Him

Chennai: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has apologised to ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth for his earlier remark on the actor's political entry and said he didn't mean to belittle him. Following a backlash from the top actor, Arjuna, while addressing a meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam here on Tuesday night, apologised, saying he was misunderstood.

"I didn’t mean to belittle Rajinikanth, who is also a leader to my leader (actor-politician Vijay). I only said that it was a conspiracy by the DMK. I understand that he may have misunderstood my remarks," Arjuna said at the party meeting in Kolathur.

"To our beloved Rajini Sir, I wish to convey this message: if my earlier remarks caused you any distress, I wish to publicly express my regret and offer my sincere apologies. For he is my senior in age. I have read his statement; he has expressed a certain sentiment, and I accord my full respect to that sentiment," he stated.

On March 12, Adhav Arjuna, addressing a gathering, stated, "Rajinikanth did not enter politics solely due to the pressure exerted by the DMK." Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has issued a statement declaring that TVK leader Adhav Arjuna's remarks were contrary to the truth and that "time itself" would provide the answer to this assertion.