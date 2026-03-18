TVK Leader Apologises To Actor Rajini For Remark, Says He Didn't Mean To Belittle Him
Adhav Arjuna stated Vijay has chosen to face this election relying solely on the support of the people, rather than on political concessions.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Chennai: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna has apologised to ‘superstar’ Rajinikanth for his earlier remark on the actor's political entry and said he didn't mean to belittle him. Following a backlash from the top actor, Arjuna, while addressing a meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam here on Tuesday night, apologised, saying he was misunderstood.
"I didn’t mean to belittle Rajinikanth, who is also a leader to my leader (actor-politician Vijay). I only said that it was a conspiracy by the DMK. I understand that he may have misunderstood my remarks," Arjuna said at the party meeting in Kolathur.
"To our beloved Rajini Sir, I wish to convey this message: if my earlier remarks caused you any distress, I wish to publicly express my regret and offer my sincere apologies. For he is my senior in age. I have read his statement; he has expressed a certain sentiment, and I accord my full respect to that sentiment," he stated.
On March 12, Adhav Arjuna, addressing a gathering, stated, "Rajinikanth did not enter politics solely due to the pressure exerted by the DMK." Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has issued a statement declaring that TVK leader Adhav Arjuna's remarks were contrary to the truth and that "time itself" would provide the answer to this assertion.
Speaking to the TVK functionaries at the meeting on Tuesday night, Aadhav Arjuna stated, "Continue your fieldwork with determination. Let us make victory our sole objective. Election-related activities are progressing vigorously across all constituencies. The hard work of each and every one of you is crucial. We all share the responsibility of taking the 'Whistle' symbol to every household. If members of the opposition party attack us, do not retaliate. Simply endure their blows. The more they strike us, the stronger we will become. Regardless of the issues that arise, we will address them through legal channels. Conduct your fieldwork with unwavering confidence that victory is within our reach".
He further said, "In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the TVK will contest independently in all 234 constituencies. Several parties came forward offering various proposals, including 90 Assembly seats and the Chief Minister's post for a tenure of two and a half years in exchange for an alliance. However, it was TVK leader Vijay who decisively rejected all such offers".
Adhav Arjuna said that Vijay has chosen to face this election relying solely on the support of the people, rather than on political concessions. "In a political landscape where major parties are entering the fray through alliances, TVK's decision to contest independently will pave the way for a fragmentation of votes and the emergence of a new political equilibrium," he added. (With PTI Inputs)
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