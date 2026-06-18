ETV Bharat / state

TVK Govt Merely 'Cut-Pastes' DMK Schemes, Pastes New Stickers On Them: Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams TN Governor's Address

Tamil Nadu leader of opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing the media after the mandatory Governor's address on the opening day of the first Assembly session on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LOP) Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Tamliaga Vettri Kazhagam government, alleging that it was functioning as a "copy-paste" administration that merely rebrands schemes launched by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

Addressing reporters after the opening day of the first Assembly session of the TVK government led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi criticised the Governor's address delivered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, describing it as little more than "content material for Instagram reel".

"The Governor's address is essentially a speech where the Chief Minister indulges in self-praise and glorifies his party. During the previous five years of DMK rule, the Governor never read the government's prepared speech in full. This time, however, he read every line exactly as drafted by the government. This creates the impression that an amicable relationship has developed between this government and the BJP," Udhayanidhi alleged.

He claimed that beyond the self-congratulatory tone, the address largely highlighted policies and achievements initiated during the DMK regime. "If one examines the speech carefully, the achievements cited include skill development centres, the 69% reservation policy, the two-language policy, opposition to the National Education Policy, and demands for pending educational funds. These are all initiatives of the previous DMK government," he said.

According to the LOP, the TVK government has merely attached its own label to existing welfare programmes.

"They paste stickers over DMK schemes and then attempt to blame the previous government for their own administrative shortcomings. The Governor's address is filled with political vendetta. We strongly condemn the reference suggesting that the previous government's administration was flawed," he said.