TVK Govt Merely 'Cut-Pastes' DMK Schemes, Pastes New Stickers On Them: Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams TN Governor's Address
TN witnessed around 175 sexual offences, 65 murders and four caste-based honour killings and government has no clear roadmap to tackle these issues: LOP
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LOP) Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Tamliaga Vettri Kazhagam government, alleging that it was functioning as a "copy-paste" administration that merely rebrands schemes launched by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.
Addressing reporters after the opening day of the first Assembly session of the TVK government led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi criticised the Governor's address delivered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, describing it as little more than "content material for Instagram reel".
"The Governor's address is essentially a speech where the Chief Minister indulges in self-praise and glorifies his party. During the previous five years of DMK rule, the Governor never read the government's prepared speech in full. This time, however, he read every line exactly as drafted by the government. This creates the impression that an amicable relationship has developed between this government and the BJP," Udhayanidhi alleged.
He claimed that beyond the self-congratulatory tone, the address largely highlighted policies and achievements initiated during the DMK regime. "If one examines the speech carefully, the achievements cited include skill development centres, the 69% reservation policy, the two-language policy, opposition to the National Education Policy, and demands for pending educational funds. These are all initiatives of the previous DMK government," he said.
According to the LOP, the TVK government has merely attached its own label to existing welfare programmes.
"They paste stickers over DMK schemes and then attempt to blame the previous government for their own administrative shortcomings. The Governor's address is filled with political vendetta. We strongly condemn the reference suggesting that the previous government's administration was flawed," he said.
Udhayanidhi further alleged that the government lacked any significant achievements of its own despite being in office for more than a month. "It has been 38 days since this government assumed office, yet it has no achievement to showcase. Every accomplishment mentioned in the Governor's address belongs to the DMK era. This administration is functioning as a copy-paste government that survives by rebranding existing schemes," he said.
Raises Law and Order Concerns
The DMK leader also accused the government of failing to address law and order concerns in the state. "In the last month alone, Tamil Nadu has witnessed around 175 sexual offences, 65 murders and four caste-based honour killings. Yet the Governor's address contains no clear roadmap or announcement on how the government intends to tackle these issues," he said.
He alleged that the Chief Minister was continuing to function in campaign mode rather than focusing on governance. "The Chief Minister still appears to be campaigning. Ministers seem more interested in making social media reels. The Chief Minister's priority appears to be safeguarding his government while attempting to poach AIADMK legislators," Udhayanidhi charged.
He further claimed that the public had expected a new style of governance but were disappointed by the administration's performance so far.
"People voted expecting change. Instead, many now feel trapped. Established legislative conventions have been violated, including the National Anthem being played twice. There is also growing concern over the safety of women and children, and the government must take urgent steps to address these issues," he said.
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