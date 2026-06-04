'TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu Must Be Given Grace Period Of Six Months To 1 Year': Durai Vaiko
He said except Sengottaiyan, the other ministers in the present govt have no prior administrative experience.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Coimbatore: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Principal Secretary and Lok Sabha Durai Vaiko on Thursday said the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu must be given a grace period of six months to one year to gauge its performance.
"The state of law and order in Tamil Nadu remains exactly as it was in the past. Yet, allegations are being leveled against this administration almost every hour," he said. Vaiko said, "A new government requires a grace period of six months to one year. With the exception of Sengottaiyan, the other ministers in the present government have assumed office without prior administrative experience. Currently, officials—including District Collectors and Corporation Commissioners—are in the process of being transferred. Once these new appointees take charge, time will be needed for changes to materialize. This is not magic that can be performed instantly."
Responding to criticisms that the MDMK is speaking in support of the TVK government, he said, "The DMK has adopted a specific stance. As far as we are concerned, we intend to grant a grace period of six to 12 months. It would be inappropriate to find fault with every single aspect of the administration. If this current situation persists after six months to a year, the MDMK will certainly express its condemnation of the TVK government."
Responding to a question regarding his remarks about the DMK in Trichy, Vaiko stated, “It is indeed true that, while speaking in Trichy, I described contesting under the DMK’s symbol as unfortunate. For any political party, its flag and symbol constitute its fundamental identity. When a movement contests under a symbol other than its own, it inevitably loses its distinctiveness. The symbol itself is not the sole issue; contesting under another party’s symbol entails numerous other complications".
He said, "Having remained a steadfast ally within the DMK-led coalition for over a decade, we faced a compulsion to contest under their symbol. I merely gave voice to the deep-seated frustration and anguish felt by our party cadres as a result of this situation.” He added, “Transcending the realm of conventional politics, the TVK has successfully ushered in a transformative change one that leaders such as Moopanar, Vaiko, and Vijayakanth were unable to achieve. We have managed to create a unique appeal that rises above the politics of caste, religion, and money. Consequently, cadres from various other parties are gravitating towards the TVK; one cannot characterize this as a wrongful act".
Vaiko also extended birthday wishes to K Annamalai, stating, “I wish for the movement he is reportedly planning to launch to emerge as a constructive and beneficial force within Tamil Nadu.”
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