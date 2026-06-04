ETV Bharat / state

'TVK Govt In Tamil Nadu Must Be Given Grace Period Of Six Months To 1 Year': Durai Vaiko

Coimbatore: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Principal Secretary and Lok Sabha Durai Vaiko on Thursday said the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu must be given a grace period of six months to one year to gauge its performance.

"The state of law and order in Tamil Nadu remains exactly as it was in the past. Yet, allegations are being leveled against this administration almost every hour," he said. Vaiko said, "A new government requires a grace period of six months to one year. With the exception of Sengottaiyan, the other ministers in the present government have assumed office without prior administrative experience. Currently, officials—including District Collectors and Corporation Commissioners—are in the process of being transferred. Once these new appointees take charge, time will be needed for changes to materialize. This is not magic that can be performed instantly."

Responding to criticisms that the MDMK is speaking in support of the TVK government, he said, "The DMK has adopted a specific stance. As far as we are concerned, we intend to grant a grace period of six to 12 months. It would be inappropriate to find fault with every single aspect of the administration. If this current situation persists after six months to a year, the MDMK will certainly express its condemnation of the TVK government."