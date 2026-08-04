ETV Bharat / state

TVK's First Budget In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow : Can Vijay’s Government Deliver on Poll Promises?

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Finance Department, M.A. Siddique, release a white paper on the fiscal management of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Tuesday, June 16 ( IANS )

Chennai: Marie Wilson, the finance minister of Tamil Nadu, will present the first budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday in the Legislative Assembly in Chennai.

The budget is being presented on the floor of the Assembly amid government claims that the state is reeling under a financial constraint caused by the previous DMK regime.

Where does the financial situation stand?

Wilson had released a white paper on the financial situation in the state during the DMK regime last month. Releasing a statement, he said, "Tamil Nadu's debt, which was Rs. 5 lakh crore in 2021, has now increased to Rs. 10 lakh crore. That is, the state’s debt has doubled in the last five years."

He also said that with the addition of Rs 3,18,176 crore in the debt of public sector undertakings, Tamil Nadu's total debt has increased to Rs 13.18 lakh crore. This means that each individual in the state has a debt of Rs 1.28 lakh, as stated in the TMC government's white paper.

He had stated that interest payments on loans have increased by 61 per cent in the last five years, and the revenue deficit is Rs. 78,324 crore. The share of total revenue receipts in the state's GDP has declined from around 10 per cent in 2021-2022 to 8.32 per cent in 2025-2026. He had also said that the state's own tax revenue has declined by 0.48 points.

The white paper had stated that the revenue deficit in 2026-27 could reach around Rs 90,500 crore instead of Rs 48,696 crore mentioned in the interim budget, and the fiscal deficit could approach Rs 1.64 lakh crore instead of Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Key Promises Of TVK

The people of Tamil Nadu are keen on whether the TVK government will fulfill its promises made during the election.