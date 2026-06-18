TVK Government Will Not Approve Parandur Airport Project, Says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar
He said the administration would not allow the destruction of water bodies for infrastructure development.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday said that the TVK government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, would not approve the proposed Parandur airport project. He said the administration would not allow the destruction of water bodies for infrastructure development.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Nirmal Kumar said, "The Governor's address clearly explained the direction in which the government intends to take Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay."
Reiterating the government's stand on the Parandur airport project, the minister said Chief Minister Vijay has opposed the proposal. "We will not build an airport by destroying water bodies. Our Chief Minister began his political journey from Parandur, and the TVK government will not grant approval for the project," he said.
Addressing political criticism, the minister alleged that the BJP and the DMK shared a close relationship and dismissed objections over the National Anthem being played twice during the Assembly proceedings. He also said that welfare initiatives being implemented by the government, including the 'Singappenn' scheme, belonged to the TVK government and were not inherited from the previous DMK administration.
Taking a swipe at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nirmal Kumar said he had been attending the Assembly for five years but still failed to understand its standard procedures. He said that on the opening day of a new Assembly session, only the Governor delivers the official address.
On the power sector, the electricity minister acknowledged a shortage of staff to handle consumer complaints and said recruitments were underway. He said power outages were reported at 52 locations across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with electricity restored within an hour in 37 locations and within 15 minutes in most of the remaining areas.
He added that Tamil Nadu has around 4.5 lakh transformers and that information on daily power disruptions and restoration efforts was being uploaded to the department's website to ensure transparency.
He also defended the government's decision to release a White Paper on the state's finances, saying it was intended to present the public with an accurate picture of Tamil Nadu's fiscal condition. He alleged that public sector undertakings, including the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, had deteriorated over the past two decades due to a lack of efforts by the previous government to generate additional revenue. "A separate White Paper on the Electricity Board will be released next week," he said.
The minister accused AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of raising allegations about power cuts to divert attention from internal issues within his party. He also alleged that criminal cases were covered up during the previous regime, including the Anna University student case and the Mogappair minor girl case.
"In contrast, the present government takes immediate and impartial action in every criminal case. Those responsible are arrested promptly, and nothing is being concealed," he said.
Nirmal Kumar said the government's 'Singappenn' scheme, which is aimed at enhancing women's safety, would be strengthened with the use of modern technology and advanced equipment.
The minister also announced that crop loans worth Rs 6,000 crore had been waived, which has benefited more than 1.4 million farmers across the state.
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