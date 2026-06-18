ETV Bharat / state

TVK Government Will Not Approve Parandur Airport Project, Says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday said that the TVK government, led by Chief Minister Vijay, would not approve the proposed Parandur airport project. He said the administration would not allow the destruction of water bodies for infrastructure development.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Nirmal Kumar said, "The Governor's address clearly explained the direction in which the government intends to take Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay."

Reiterating the government's stand on the Parandur airport project, the minister said Chief Minister Vijay has opposed the proposal. "We will not build an airport by destroying water bodies. Our Chief Minister began his political journey from Parandur, and the TVK government will not grant approval for the project," he said.

Addressing political criticism, the minister alleged that the BJP and the DMK shared a close relationship and dismissed objections over the National Anthem being played twice during the Assembly proceedings. He also said that welfare initiatives being implemented by the government, including the 'Singappenn' scheme, belonged to the TVK government and were not inherited from the previous DMK administration.

Taking a swipe at DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nirmal Kumar said he had been attending the Assembly for five years but still failed to understand its standard procedures. He said that on the opening day of a new Assembly session, only the Governor delivers the official address.

On the power sector, the electricity minister acknowledged a shortage of staff to handle consumer complaints and said recruitments were underway. He said power outages were reported at 52 locations across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with electricity restored within an hour in 37 locations and within 15 minutes in most of the remaining areas.