TVK General Council Meet Authorises Vijay To Take Call On Alliance For TN Assembly Polls 2026
Taking place after over a month of the Karur stampede in which 41 lives were lost, the meeting observed a two-minute silence for their souls.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been authorised to take a call on the party's alliance for the Assembly polls next year at a general council meeting held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate.
The meeting, which came over a month after the September 27 stampede at the party's Karur rally addressed by Vijay, observed a two-minute silence for the 41 persons killed in the stampede. One of the resolutions demanded adequate police protection for Vijay and the public at TVK party events.
The meeting adopted a dozen resolutions on issues ranging from the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state (highlighting the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore), to the SIR of electoral rolls.
The resolution authorising the party founder to decide on future alliances for the assembly polls was unanimously adopted at the general council, the party's decision-making body. "Vijay is the CM candidate loved by all sections of people. Under his leadership, we will face the 2026 polls and authorise him to take all decisions regarding electoral alliance," the resolution reads.
Halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is one of the demands forwarded by the council. Vijay had convened the meeting to take future decisions regarding the party, as the ground situation is favourable, said the resolution.
TVK will be contesting the 2026 Assembly elections, and Vijay has been very critical of the ruling DMK.
