ETV Bharat / state

TVK General Council Meet Authorises Vijay To Take Call On Alliance For TN Assembly Polls 2026

Taking place after over a month of the Karur stampede in which 41 lives were lost, the meeting observed a two-minute silence for their souls.

TVK members including Vijay at the general body meeting at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.
TVK members including Vijay at the general body meeting at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been authorised to take a call on the party's alliance for the Assembly polls next year at a general council meeting held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate.

The meeting, which came over a month after the September 27 stampede at the party's Karur rally addressed by Vijay, observed a two-minute silence for the 41 persons killed in the stampede. One of the resolutions demanded adequate police protection for Vijay and the public at TVK party events.

The meeting adopted a dozen resolutions on issues ranging from the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state (highlighting the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore), to the SIR of electoral rolls.

The resolution authorising the party founder to decide on future alliances for the assembly polls was unanimously adopted at the general council, the party's decision-making body. "Vijay is the CM candidate loved by all sections of people. Under his leadership, we will face the 2026 polls and authorise him to take all decisions regarding electoral alliance," the resolution reads.

Halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is one of the demands forwarded by the council. Vijay had convened the meeting to take future decisions regarding the party, as the ground situation is favourable, said the resolution.

TVK will be contesting the 2026 Assembly elections, and Vijay has been very critical of the ruling DMK.

Also Read

  1. Karur Stampede Case: CBI Summons 306 Individuals For Questioning
  2. Vijay Slams DMK, Says It Is 'Plotting' To Use SIR For Poll Gains, Accuses It Of 'Deceitful Drama'

TAGGED:

ACTOR VIJAY
DMK
2026 TN ASSEMBLY POLLS
KARUR STAMPEDE
TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.