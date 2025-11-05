ETV Bharat / state

TVK General Council Meet Authorises Vijay To Take Call On Alliance For TN Assembly Polls 2026

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been authorised to take a call on the party's alliance for the Assembly polls next year at a general council meeting held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician was also announced as the chief ministerial candidate.

The meeting, which came over a month after the September 27 stampede at the party's Karur rally addressed by Vijay, observed a two-minute silence for the 41 persons killed in the stampede. One of the resolutions demanded adequate police protection for Vijay and the public at TVK party events.

The meeting adopted a dozen resolutions on issues ranging from the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state (highlighting the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore), to the SIR of electoral rolls.