ETV Bharat / state

TVK Functionary Hacked To Death In Chennai, CCTV Footage Goes Viral; 5 Held

Chennai: Chennai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the fatal attack on a Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary in Besant Nagar.

The deceased, identified as Kannan (46), was allegedly chased and hacked to death by a group of men in Vannandurai area of ​​Besant Nagar on Saturday. The entire assault was captured on CCTV cameras and since then circulated online.

Kannan from the Vannandurai area was engaged in real estate business and had joined the TVK two months ago after quitting AIADMK. He had served as the secretary of the 174th South Circle of the AIADMK.

According to the police, Kannan had gone out to eat and was heading towards his party office in Ramasamy Avenue when a group of around six men, wearing helmets on two-wheelers, intercepted him. They allegedly hit with machetes in front of the party office gate and fled. Kannan died on the spot.

Upon information, the Shastri Nagar police team arrived at the scene and sent Kannan's body to the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai for an autopsy. The police said that the autopsy will be performed on Monday.