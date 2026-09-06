TVK Functionary Hacked To Death In Chennai, CCTV Footage Goes Viral; 5 Held
Preliminary probe suggested previous enmity and revenge killing as the likely motive behind Kannan's murder.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the fatal attack on a Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary in Besant Nagar.
The deceased, identified as Kannan (46), was allegedly chased and hacked to death by a group of men in Vannandurai area of Besant Nagar on Saturday. The entire assault was captured on CCTV cameras and since then circulated online.
Kannan from the Vannandurai area was engaged in real estate business and had joined the TVK two months ago after quitting AIADMK. He had served as the secretary of the 174th South Circle of the AIADMK.
According to the police, Kannan had gone out to eat and was heading towards his party office in Ramasamy Avenue when a group of around six men, wearing helmets on two-wheelers, intercepted him. They allegedly hit with machetes in front of the party office gate and fled. Kannan died on the spot.
Upon information, the Shastri Nagar police team arrived at the scene and sent Kannan's body to the Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai for an autopsy. The police said that the autopsy will be performed on Monday.
Subsequently, Adyar Police District Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan and Shastri Nagar Police Inspector Rohini launched an investigation. Five special teams were set up and five suspects were arrested on Saturday night.
Investigations revealed that Kannan was allegedly involved in the murder of Velu in the Thiruvanmiyur area. Following this, the police are conducting an intensive investigation into whether Kannan was killed as revenge for Velu's murder.
Furthermore, police said since Kannan recently left the AIADMK and joined the TVK, an investigation is being conducted into whether the murder was over his political activities.
Investigation has further revealed that Kannan was a "B" category history sheeter 10 years ago with a record that included two prior murders and an attempt to murder charges. Therefore, the investigation is also being conducted from the angle of whether the murder was committed due to previous enmity.
Efforts are underway to identify the killers by examining the CCTV footage.
Also Read