ETV Bharat / state

TVK Forms New Alliance Named 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'; To Be Part Of India Bloc

Chennai: The ruling TVK on Wednesday formed a new alliance in the state and named it 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'. The alliance will be part of the INDIA Bloc and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be its chairperson.

This information was shared by Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore. Tagore also stated that this alliance will work in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.