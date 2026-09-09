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TVK Forms New Alliance Named 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'; To Be Part Of India Bloc

The 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance', which will be headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, will be part of India bloc.

TVK Forms New Alliance In Tamil Nadu Named 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay (ETV Bharat via DIPR)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The ruling TVK on Wednesday formed a new alliance in the state and named it 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance'. The alliance will be part of the INDIA Bloc and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be its chairperson.

This information was shared by Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore. Tagore also stated that this alliance will work in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

More to follow...

TAGGED:

TVK
MANICKAM TAGORE
INDIA BLOC
ALLIANCE
C JOSEPH VIJAY

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