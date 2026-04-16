ETV Bharat / state

TVK Election Manifesto Promises Rs 2,500 For Female Heads Of Family, Rs 4000 For Unemployed Graduates

TVK chief Vijay during the release of Election Manifesto in Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday released the election manifesto of his party, comprising 10 key points, which include the provision of a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to female heads of households and Rs 4,000 to unemployed graduate youth.

Most parties have already released their manifestos outlining their election promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23. However, the TVK, contesting for the first time, was yet to reveal its manifesto.

Against this backdrop, the party’s leader, Vijay, released the party’s manifesto today at a star hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai, which highlights 10 key points:

‘Vettri Magalir’ (Victorious Women) schemes: Initiatives designed to proclaim that every woman is empowered.

A monthly sum of Rs. 2,500 will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of female heads of households under the age of 60.

Every family will be provided with 6 free LPG cylinders annually.

Brides belonging to economically disadvantaged families will be presented with one sovereign of gold and a high-quality silk saree.

To prevent school dropouts, an annual financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 will be provided to the mother or guardian of children studying in government or government-aided schools from Class 1 through Class 12.

Interest-free loans will be provided to women-led self-help groups. Loans of up to Rs 5 lakhs will be provided.

A Guarantee of World-Class Education (Kamarajar Schools of Excellence)

Free residential schools providing quality education for grades 6 through 12 will be established in every district.

Each school will feature modern infrastructure and offer world-class education.

To support the educational aspirations of every Tamil student, collateral-free loan guarantees of up to Rs 20 lakhs will be provided for studies ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral programmes.

Future skills training centres will be established, and free coaching for competitive examinations—powered by artificial intelligence—will be provided.

A Guarantee of Health and Public Welfare