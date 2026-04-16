TVK Election Manifesto Promises Rs 2,500 For Female Heads Of Family, Rs 4000 For Unemployed Graduates
TVK's 10-point manifesto promises Rs 2,500 monthly to female household heads and Rs 4,000 to unemployed graduates among key election pledges.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday released the election manifesto of his party, comprising 10 key points, which include the provision of a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to female heads of households and Rs 4,000 to unemployed graduate youth.
Most parties have already released their manifestos outlining their election promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23. However, the TVK, contesting for the first time, was yet to reveal its manifesto.
Against this backdrop, the party’s leader, Vijay, released the party’s manifesto today at a star hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai, which highlights 10 key points:
‘Vettri Magalir’ (Victorious Women) schemes: Initiatives designed to proclaim that every woman is empowered.
- A monthly sum of Rs. 2,500 will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of female heads of households under the age of 60.
- Every family will be provided with 6 free LPG cylinders annually.
- Brides belonging to economically disadvantaged families will be presented with one sovereign of gold and a high-quality silk saree.
- To prevent school dropouts, an annual financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 will be provided to the mother or guardian of children studying in government or government-aided schools from Class 1 through Class 12.
- Interest-free loans will be provided to women-led self-help groups. Loans of up to Rs 5 lakhs will be provided.
A Guarantee of World-Class Education (Kamarajar Schools of Excellence)
- Free residential schools providing quality education for grades 6 through 12 will be established in every district.
- Each school will feature modern infrastructure and offer world-class education.
- To support the educational aspirations of every Tamil student, collateral-free loan guarantees of up to Rs 20 lakhs will be provided for studies ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral programmes.
- Future skills training centres will be established, and free coaching for competitive examinations—powered by artificial intelligence—will be provided.
A Guarantee of Health and Public Welfare
- A Drug-Free Tamil Nadu
- Anti-drug awareness forums will be established in schools and colleges.
- Universal health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakhs per family will be provided (covering treatments for various ailments, including cancer, organ transplants, and cardiac surgeries).
- Every citizen will receive a free annual health check-up, and affordable medicines will be made available to all.
Guarantee Schemes Serving as Stepping Stones for Youth
- Graduates registered with the Employment Exchange will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000, while those who have completed Class 12, ITI, or a diploma will receive Rs 2,500 per month.
- Annually, 500,000 interns will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000, while those with ITI or diploma qualifications will receive Rs 8,000 per month.
- Youth aspiring to become entrepreneurs will be guaranteed collateral-free business loans of up to Rs 2.5 million.
- Under the ‘Chief Minister’s People’s Service Friend’ scheme—designed to ensure that every family receives government scheme benefits right at their doorstep—employment opportunities will be created for 500,000 youth across Tamil Nadu, within their respective localities, with a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.
- A fixed recruitment schedule for government examinations will be established and strictly implemented, thereby ensuring a situation where there are no pending vacancies in government jobs.
Schemes to Delight the Hearts of Farmers
- All crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies by farmers owning less than 5 acres of land will be completely waived.
- For farmers owning more than 5 acres of land, 50% of all crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies will be waived.
- A Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,500 per quintal will be set for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, and the price of copra (dried coconut) will be stabilised for coconut farmers.
- Tenant farmers and agricultural labourers will receive a direct annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000.
- 500,000 free solar pump sets will be provided, along with 100% crop insurance coverage.
Development Schemes to Safeguard the Welfare of Fisherfolk
- Every fishing family will receive relief assistance of Rs 27,000 during the annual fishing ban period.
- Every registered fisherperson will receive accident insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakhs.
- For the first time in India, a statutory Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be fixed for fish (covering sardines, king mackerel, prawns, and squid).
- An ambitious scheme will be introduced to construct houses for all fishermen.
Guarantee of People's Rights, Dignified Living, and Social Security
- An enhanced monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.
- Every household will be provided with 200 units of free electricity per month.
- Patta (land title) rights will be regularised for all individuals who have built houses on government land and have occupied them for years, possessing legal documentation such as electricity connections and property tax records.
- 100% of households will be provided with a piped drinking water supply.
Guarantees for Government Employee Welfare
- The full Old Pension Scheme will be legally reviewed and considered.
- All contract employees with five years or more of experience—including temporary teachers, contract nurses, and temporary clerks—will have their services regularised.
- The monthly salary for Anganwadi workers will be raised to Rs 18,000, and the salary for community health assistants will be raised to Rs 10,000.
- A retirement gratuity of Rs 15 lakhs will be guaranteed upon the completion of 20 years of service.
- Provisions will be made to ensure equal pay and automatic permanent status for contract teachers after five years of continuous service.
Guarantees for Tamil Nadu’s Development
- With the vision of ushering in a “Golden Era” of development for Tamil Nadu, the state's economy will reach a size of $1.5 trillion by 2036.
- Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be provided with a protective support fund of Rs 15 crores, electricity tariff relief, and development funding of up to Rs 50 lakhs.
- To ensure holistic development across all regions, a dedicated master plan will be formulated for every district.
- India’s first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence (AI), an AI university, and an AI city will be established to transform Tamil Nadu into India’s AI capital.
- Tamil Nadu will emerge as a preferred investment destination for investors across the board; a guarantee for obtaining business licences within 21 days will be provided, and a special policy will be formulated to encourage investments from the Tamil diaspora.
Guarantees for Honest and Good Governance
- Provisions will be made to deliver government scheme benefits—including ration supplies—directly to citizens' doorsteps.
- A legal guarantee will be provided, ensuring that documents such as caste certificates, land title deeds (Patta), and birth certificates are issued within a stipulated timeframe.
- A special day will be allocated in the Legislative Assembly to discuss issues raised directly by the general public.
- Decisions regarding the expenditure of 10% of each district's financial allocation will be determined based on the preferences of the local people.
Vijay presented the first copy of the TVK 2026 Election Manifesto to Narayanan, a farmer, who received it. Vijay honoured him by draping a traditional shawl over his shoulders.
Following this, TVK President Vijay distributed copies of the election manifesto to various individuals, including a teacher, an auto-rickshaw driver, a sanitary worker, a police officer, a fisherperson, a handloom weaver, and a transgender person.
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