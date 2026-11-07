TVK, DMK Trade Charges, As Scandal Over Book Purchases For Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam Library Roils Tamil Nadu
In an online article, renowned author Perumal Murugan alleged that substandard, AI-written books worth crores were purchased for the library, reports S Sivakumar.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Coimbatore: Allegations of multi-crore irregularities in the purchase of books for the recently inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore, which was built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, have created a storm in Tamil Nadu politics.
Following the shortcomings pointed out by renowned author Perumal Murugan, allegations have been made that substandard books were purchased using artificial intelligence (AI). The incident has sparked mutual accusations and heated debates between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK.
DMK Built The Building, TVK Cut The Ribbon
During the last DMK government, a grand library named 'Periyar Arivulagam' was built in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 300 crore. After the change of government, the current Chief Minister Joseph Vijay inaugurated it on October 16. Not to be left behind, the DMK recently organised a separate felicitation ceremony for former CM M K Stalin in Coimbatore, to mark the construction of the library during his rule.
Corruption Allegations Raised By Website
Then, famous writer Perumal Murugan, in an online article, alleged that there was a huge scam in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam. He said there are 1,800 books from the publishing house 'Akal Vilukku', which is located on the 4th floor of the library itself, and that in his four decades as a published author, he hadn't heard of a publishing house by the name 'Akal Vilakku'.
He also alleged that substandard 300-page books, which usually sell for up to Rs 350, were bought for the library at prices of Rs 1,395-1,445.
Writer Perumal Murugan's Request
Murugan also claimed that if the ISBN codes printed on the purchased books can't be tracked online, and that the addresses of the publishers are fake.
He also said the books Naladiyar Vaazhzvin Vazhikaati, Madurai Kanchi, and Bharathiyar Kavitagal, released by the publishing house Akal Vilakku, contain numerous errors in names, dates, and literary references. The content of the books is also of very poor quality, he said. He also pointed out that none of the authors of the books published by that publishing house are well-known in Tamil Nadu, and that the information in these books may have been generated by AI.
He went on to ask who is distributing fake books and stealing crores, speculating about the politics behind the "scam"; further asking who got the money, and how many such books were distributed in schools across the state. In the article, Murugan also demanded that strict action be taken against those involved in corruption.
How The Committee For Book Procurement Was Formed
On behalf of the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu government, an order was issued in November 2025 to form a committee to purchase books and e-books for the central libraries in six districts of Tamil Nadu, including the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam.
In it, 137 members were appointed to the Book Recommendation Committee, 13 to the Book Selection Committee, and 5 to the Book Pricing Committee. The final call on which books were to be purchased was to be taken by a the high-level committee, including the School Education Secretary, after these committees completed their work.
Incidentally, Murugan is one of the 137 members of the Book Recommendation Committee. It has also been revealed that the library department has allocated Rs 50 crore for the purchase of books, of which, books worth Rs 20 crore have already been purchased, with Rs 10 lakh going to Akal Vilakku Publishing House.
As soon as the issue went viral, School Education Minister Rajmohan said an investigation into the corruption allegations has been initiated, and that he had not only ordered the verification of existing libraries, but also of newly purchased books. He said it was condemnable that such a scam was being carried out in the name of Periyar.
Minister Rajmohan Files Complaint With Anti-Corruption Department
Rajmohan further pointed out that this huge fraud was carried out using technology, possibly during the DMK regime. Yesterday, he said that a formal investigation would be conducted into the matter, and legal action taken against those who have committed the wrongdoing.
The Minister went on to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Police Department, requesting a proper investigation into these irregularities.
Publisher Mohan Denies Allegations
When contacted, Mohan, the owner of 'Phoenix' and 'Akal Vilukku' publishing houses, said he had supplied books worth Rs 17 lakh to the Coimbatore Arivulagam Library, and made a profit of only Rs 1,70,000 from the transaction.
He said he did not commit corruption worth crores, and that he did not know what corruption had taken place in the distribution of books. He said he has been in the book publishing industry for over 15 years and runs three publishing houses: Akal Vilakku, Phoenix, and Sigma.
He also said someone must have written books under a pseudonym like Trisha Vijay, and that no official has contacted him so far regarding the alleged corruption allegations. The publisher added that he will consult his lawyer before responding to the allegations.
Questions Raised By Former DMK MLA Paranthaman
Former DMK MLA Paranthaman has questioned why Minister Rajamohan of the TVK government is filing a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Department, alleging irregularities in the procurement of books.
He said that during the DMK rule, they never bought any book by an author named "Trisha Vijay", or from Sigma Publishing House, and that all this happened only in June after TVK came to power. He also said that if DMK has made a mistake, it should be proved with evidence.
'India's First AI Publishing Scandal'
Responding to Paranthaman's allegations, School Education Minister Rajmohan said, "The incident at the Periyar arivulagam library in Coimbatore is the first AI scam in India. By using AI to purchase books for e-libraries, the DMK government has committed a huge scam worth crores of rupees, not only at the Periyar Knowledge Centre Library, but also at libraries in Trichy, Cuddalore, and Tirunelveli. More than 2,000 AI-created garbage books with fake author names like 'Trisha' and 'Vijay' have been purchased for the libraries."
The government has now announced it will form a special committee to track down such books. Steps will be taken to register a legal case through the Anti-Corruption Department. Steps will also be taken to fully recover the money lost in the alleged scam.
"No illegal purchases were made during the TVK rule. Inspections will be carried out in all libraries," said Minister Rajmohan.
Ready For An Honest Investigation
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "TVK is really worthless. They only blame DMK for everything. They even say the sun rises because of DMK."
"We are ready to conduct a proper investigation into the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam controversy. I am 100 per cent sure that this irregularity couldn't have happened during the DMK rule. When you look at the names of the books and their authors, it is clear under whose rule this mistake happened," he said.
DMK Complains To Anti-Corruption Department
A complaint has now been filed with the Director of Prevention and Vigilance on behalf of the DMK, to investigate the alleged corruption in book procurement. In the complaint, questions have been asked about the officials who issued the purchase orders for the books, the dates on which the purchase orders were issued, and the officials who signed and approved the reference file for the purchase.
The complaint also asks: Do writers with names like Trisha Vijay, Sangeetha Vijay, Thamarai Panneer, Thamarai Murali, Monika Ravi and others really exist? On what dates were the books distributed? Were their quality and quantity checked once they were received? On what dates and how much was paid to each publishing house?
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