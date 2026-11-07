ETV Bharat / state

TVK, DMK Trade Charges, As Scandal Over Book Purchases For Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam Library Roils Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Allegations of multi-crore irregularities in the purchase of books for the recently inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore, which was built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, have created a storm in Tamil Nadu politics.

Following the shortcomings pointed out by renowned author Perumal Murugan, allegations have been made that substandard books were purchased using artificial intelligence (AI). The incident has sparked mutual accusations and heated debates between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK.

DMK Built The Building, TVK Cut The Ribbon

During the last DMK government, a grand library named 'Periyar Arivulagam' was built in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 300 crore. After the change of government, the current Chief Minister Joseph Vijay inaugurated it on October 16. Not to be left behind, the DMK recently organised a separate felicitation ceremony for former CM M K Stalin in Coimbatore, to mark the construction of the library during his rule.

Corruption Allegations Raised By Website

Then, famous writer Perumal Murugan, in an online article, alleged that there was a huge scam in the purchase of books for the Periyar Arivulagam. He said there are 1,800 books from the publishing house 'Akal Vilukku', which is located on the 4th floor of the library itself, and that in his four decades as a published author, he hadn't heard of a publishing house by the name 'Akal Vilakku'.

He also alleged that substandard 300-page books, which usually sell for up to Rs 350, were bought for the library at prices of Rs 1,395-1,445.

Writer Perumal Murugan's Request

Murugan also claimed that if the ISBN codes printed on the purchased books can't be tracked online, and that the addresses of the publishers are fake.

He also said the books Naladiyar Vaazhzvin Vazhikaati, Madurai Kanchi, and Bharathiyar Kavitagal, released by the publishing house Akal Vilakku, contain numerous errors in names, dates, and literary references. The content of the books is also of very poor quality, he said. He also pointed out that none of the authors of the books published by that publishing house are well-known in Tamil Nadu, and that the information in these books may have been generated by AI.

He went on to ask who is distributing fake books and stealing crores, speculating about the politics behind the "scam"; further asking who got the money, and how many such books were distributed in schools across the state. In the article, Murugan also demanded that strict action be taken against those involved in corruption.

How The Committee For Book Procurement Was Formed

On behalf of the School Education Department of the Tamil Nadu government, an order was issued in November 2025 to form a committee to purchase books and e-books for the central libraries in six districts of Tamil Nadu, including the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam.

In it, 137 members were appointed to the Book Recommendation Committee, 13 to the Book Selection Committee, and 5 to the Book Pricing Committee. The final call on which books were to be purchased was to be taken by a the high-level committee, including the School Education Secretary, after these committees completed their work.

Incidentally, Murugan is one of the 137 members of the Book Recommendation Committee. It has also been revealed that the library department has allocated Rs 50 crore for the purchase of books, of which, books worth Rs 20 crore have already been purchased, with Rs 10 lakh going to Akal Vilakku Publishing House.

As soon as the issue went viral, School Education Minister Rajmohan said an investigation into the corruption allegations has been initiated, and that he had not only ordered the verification of existing libraries, but also of newly purchased books. He said it was condemnable that such a scam was being carried out in the name of Periyar.

Minister Rajmohan Files Complaint With Anti-Corruption Department

Rajmohan further pointed out that this huge fraud was carried out using technology, possibly during the DMK regime. Yesterday, he said that a formal investigation would be conducted into the matter, and legal action taken against those who have committed the wrongdoing.

The Minister went on to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Police Department, requesting a proper investigation into these irregularities.