ETV Bharat / state

TVK Criticises DMK Over SIR, Calls Stalin 'Primary Culprit' In 'Murder of Democracy'

Chennai: Ruling TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna has strongly criticised DMK chief M K Stalin, allegedly for "pretending" to oppose the SIR of electoral rolls and maintaining "deceptive silence" while "covertly collaborating" with the EC and Centre, in what he described as the "murder of democracy".

He argued that although the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' roll was initiated by the Election Commission, the DMK was responsible for its full-scale implementation across every street and neighbourhood in Tamil Nadu, a fact he challenged Stalin to deny, labeling the DMK chief as the "primary culprit".

Arjuna, the TVK general secretary and PWD minister, alleged that during the SIR process, over 9.7 million voters were removed - specifically targeting youth under 30 and women - without any protest or official statement from the DMK. He noted that when irregularities emerged, his party, TVK, filed a case in the Supreme Court to have the process cancelled.

Stalin was now shedding "crocodile tears" over the situation, Arjuna said and asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive the DMK for their role in what he described as a "betrayal of democracy."

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader accused the former Chief Minister of projecting an image of opposing the Centre on state rights, but "secretly partnered" with the ruling BJP at the Centre and the Election Commission to execute the SIR exercise entirely under DMK control across Tamil Nadu.

According to TVK, during the SIR exercise conducted between October 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026, the state government machinery was deployed to serve ruling party interests. DMK allegedly deployed over seven lakh party functionaries - including 75,032 BLA2s and 5.50 lakh Booth Level Committee (BLC) members- financed through party funds to manage SIR operations on the ground.