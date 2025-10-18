ETV Bharat / state

Actor Vijay’s TVK Credits Rs 20 Lakh To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

The sum was directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected families, the party said.

Vijay
File photo of TVK leader Vijay (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party on Saturday said Rs 20 lakh each has been credited to the families of those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede on September 27.

The sum was directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected families, the party said.

“The money, Rs 20 lakh each, has been sent to 39 families, totalling to Rs 7.8 crore,” the party said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

Though the actor had planned to meet the victims’ families in person and distribute the ex gratia after consoling them, he had decided to ensure the relief amount reached them first, a TVK functionary said and added that other affected families too would receive the ex gratia.

“The TVK members had obtained my bank account details for crediting Rs 20 lakh. Accordingly, the amount was transferred to my account today,” Selvarani, who lost her daughter in the stampede that claimed 41 lives, told reporters in Karur.

In addition to the fatalities, over 60 people were injured in the tragic stampede. Following the incident, the TVK had announced to provide Rs 20 lakh as relief to the families which lost their kin and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.

The TVK would adopt the families of the victims and support them in education and employment as a long-term measure, the party had earlier announced.

Vijay reiterated his support for the affected families and said he would definitely meet them once he obtained permission from the authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by the unbearably painful incident that occurred in Karur and are mourning the loss of our family members. We assure you once again that we will be there to comfort and support you in every way possible in this situation,” Vijay said in a letter.

He further said, "As already announced on September 28, the TVK had sent Rs 20 lakh each to the victims’ families through RTGS today. We kindly request that you accept it. With God's grace, we will get through this difficult time.”

Also Read

Karur Stampede: CM Stalin Reveals In Assembly What Exactly Happened At TVK Rally; Oppn Counters

CBI Officials Reach Karur To Probe TVK Rally Stampede That killed 41 People

TAGGED:

TVK CREDITS EX GRATIA
KARUR STAMPEDE VICTIMS
VIJAY TVK
KARUR STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.