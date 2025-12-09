ETV Bharat / state

'Puducherry Govt Not Like TN's DMK Regime', Says TVK Chief Vijay In Union Territory

Puducherry: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay held his first public meeting in the union territory here on Tuesday and said the DMK regime in neighbouring Tamil Nadu must learn from the impartial government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long-time demand for statehood. Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle, Vijay said that though his party, the TVK, is a rival outfit, the Puducherry government has given full security to the rally and the DMK must learn from it.

"It will be good if TN's DMK regime learns from the impartial Puducherry government. They will, however, not learn now," he said. "The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it," he added. Only for the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate. "We people are together," Vijay said. Puducherry Assembly has, over the years, adopted as many as 16 resolutions seeking statehood, he said.

However, he criticised the Union government for neglecting the Union Territory's needs. "The Union government has failed to fulfil the long-pending demand of granting statehood to Puducherry. There is no proper plan to bring IT companies here, and places like Karaikal and Yanam have seen no development," Vijay said.