'Puducherry Govt Not Like TN's DMK Regime', Says TVK Chief Vijay In Union Territory
TVK chief Vijay praised people for supporting him during the past 30 years while speaking at his maiden rally in Puducherry.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Puducherry: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay held his first public meeting in the union territory here on Tuesday and said the DMK regime in neighbouring Tamil Nadu must learn from the impartial government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.
He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long-time demand for statehood. Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle, Vijay said that though his party, the TVK, is a rival outfit, the Puducherry government has given full security to the rally and the DMK must learn from it.
"It will be good if TN's DMK regime learns from the impartial Puducherry government. They will, however, not learn now," he said. "The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it," he added. Only for the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate. "We people are together," Vijay said. Puducherry Assembly has, over the years, adopted as many as 16 resolutions seeking statehood, he said.
However, he criticised the Union government for neglecting the Union Territory's needs. "The Union government has failed to fulfil the long-pending demand of granting statehood to Puducherry. There is no proper plan to bring IT companies here, and places like Karaikal and Yanam have seen no development," Vijay said.
He also highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the tourist hub, saying, "Despite being a major tourist destination, there is no proper parking facility."
The TVK chief highlighted Puducherry's cultural and political legacy, recalling, "It was here that Bharathiyar lived, and places like Vinayaka, Aravind Ashram, and Maatha are symbols of Tamil heritage. Even politically, in 1974, Puducherry formed its government before Tamil Nadu did in 1977 under MGR."
Addressing the plight of fishermen, Vijay said, "Puducherry fishermen are often harassed and arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Though they are released after talks, their boats remain confiscated." Vijay asserted confidence in his party's growth in the region, saying, "Our TVK flag will surely fly high in the coming elections".
