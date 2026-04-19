ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Holds Roadshow In Tamil Nadu's Trichy East Assembly Constituency

Trichy: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday held a roadshow in Trichy East Assembly constituency from where he is contesting the Assembly elections.

Upon his arrival in Trichy in a private aircraft from Chennai, Vijay was given a rousing welcome by TVK leaders and workers. The party chief then proceeded to canvass for votes in an open-top vehicle. Along the entire route, thousands of people—including a large number of youth—gathered to offer Vijay a spirited welcome, presenting him with gifts and showering him with flowers.

Vijay conducted his roadshow across various locations, including Trichy's Wireless Road, the KK Nagar Bus Stand, and Kottapattu. Later, he visited the St. Anthony's Church on Wireless Road near Trichy Airport where he knelt down and offered prayers.

The police had granted permission for Vijay's campaign activities in the Trichy East constituency subject to 27 specific conditions. The actor and politician was permitted to campaign on the day from 3 pm to 7 pm.