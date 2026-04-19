TVK Chief Vijay Holds Roadshow In Tamil Nadu's Trichy East Assembly Constituency
Vijay visited the St. Anthony's Church on Wireless Road near Trichy Airport where he knelt down and offered prayers.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Trichy: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday held a roadshow in Trichy East Assembly constituency from where he is contesting the Assembly elections.
Upon his arrival in Trichy in a private aircraft from Chennai, Vijay was given a rousing welcome by TVK leaders and workers. The party chief then proceeded to canvass for votes in an open-top vehicle. Along the entire route, thousands of people—including a large number of youth—gathered to offer Vijay a spirited welcome, presenting him with gifts and showering him with flowers.
Vijay conducted his roadshow across various locations, including Trichy's Wireless Road, the KK Nagar Bus Stand, and Kottapattu. Later, he visited the St. Anthony's Church on Wireless Road near Trichy Airport where he knelt down and offered prayers.
The police had granted permission for Vijay's campaign activities in the Trichy East constituency subject to 27 specific conditions. The actor and politician was permitted to campaign on the day from 3 pm to 7 pm.
During the roadshow, Vijay canvassed for votes by showering flowers on the crowd and greeting everyone while holding his party's election symbol- the whistle.
Meanwhile, within the areas comprising the Trichy East Assembly constituency, office bearers and cadres of the TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) are conducting door-to-door campaign to solicit votes. In Trichy East, the incumbent MLA, Inigo Irudayaraj, is contesting on behalf of the DMK for the second consecutive time.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting independently in all 234 Assembly constituencies. Vijay is contesting from two constituencies- Chennai Perambur and Trichy East. Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled on April 23. The election campaign will conclude at 5 pm on April 21.
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