TVK Chief Vijay Resumes Poll Campaign, Targets Ruling DMK For 'Loot, Dynasty Politics'
TVK chief Vijay addressed cadres, admirers and local people at Sunguvarchattiram in the nearby Kanchipuram district at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election after a break of nearly 2 months and targeted the ruling DMK by accusing it of 'loot' and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.
Vijay lashed out at DMK for questioning his party, the TVK, over its ideology and asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and it began with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census. He addressed cadres, admirers and local people at Sunguvarchattiram in the nearby Kanchipuram district at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution.
Tamil actor-turned-politician alleged the DMK's ideology was loot and indirectly attacked it over dynasty politics. The actor-turned politician ridiculed DMK and also accused it of pretension.
He said the TVK did not make "empty claims" like the DMK on ending NEET, and instead it sought shifting education to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution. Following the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people, this is the first time Vijay addressed his party workers and the people as well, marking the resumption of his campaign ahead of the state election next year.
The TVK leader had also filed a petition with the Salem district police seeking permission to hold a campaign on December 4. However, the police department refused permission, citing security reasons in view of Karthigai Deepam falling on December 3 and Babri Masjid demolition day on December 6.
