TVK Chief Vijay Resumes Poll Campaign, Targets Ruling DMK For 'Loot, Dynasty Politics'

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election after a break of nearly 2 months and targeted the ruling DMK by accusing it of 'loot' and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.

Vijay lashed out at DMK for questioning his party, the TVK, over its ideology and asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and it began with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census. He addressed cadres, admirers and local people at Sunguvarchattiram in the nearby Kanchipuram district at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution.

Tamil actor-turned-politician alleged the DMK's ideology was loot and indirectly attacked it over dynasty politics. The actor-turned politician ridiculed DMK and also accused it of pretension.