ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Declares Assets Worth Rs 603 cr In Affidavit

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay files his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency at the Returning Officer's office, in Chennai. ( PTI )

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay has declared total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit filed here on Monday. In the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, the 52-year-old actor-politician disclosed that he possesses movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore. His immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately Rs 198.62 crore.

Specific liabilities listed as being under dispute include a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which is currently pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court. Additionally, a dispute involving Rs 14.13 lakh for the assessment year 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A).

Other noted figures include approximately Rs 91.36 lakh for 2011-12 and Rs 88.96 lakh for 2015-16.

The candidate’s spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property worth Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh.

Vijay’s personal movable assets include Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore in various accounts. He also holds a high-end vehicular fleet, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, with a combined value of several crores. His jewellery disclosures include 883 grams of gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh.

The actor-turned-politician declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

However, Vijay has extended significant personal loans and advances to various individuals and family members. He has provided Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand and significant sums to his parents, with Rs 3.02 crore advanced to his father, S A Chandrasekar, and Rs 8.71 lakh to his mother, Shoba Sekar.

Other major advances include Rs 20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and Rs 5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.