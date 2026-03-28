TVK Chief Vijay Complains To ECI Over 'Poll Bias', Seeks Transfer Of Top Officials
He accused that there is a "systemic pattern" of administrative bias, resulting in a disadvantage to opposition parties and undermining electoral fairness.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Chennai: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Saturday, met Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the State Secretariat and submitted a formal complaint, alleging denial of campaign permissions and partisan conduct by sections of the administration. He sought immediate clearance for his campaign schedule in Perambur and across the state, urging authorities to ensure a level playing field.
In the representation to the Election Commission of India, routed through the CEO, Vijay sought the immediate transfer or reassignment of select senior police and administrative officials in Tamil Nadu to ensure free and fair elections.
Vijay’s representation flags key positions such as the Director General of Police, Chennai Police Commissioner, ADGP (Law and Order), and senior intelligence and armed police officials, arguing that their neutrality is critical to the electoral process. The representation alsout the role of top administrative functionaries, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.
The complaint lists multiple alleged instances affecting TVK, including denial of permissions for rallies, last-minute restrictions, physical obstruction of venues, and selective enforcement of rules. It further claims there is a "systemic pattern" of administrative bias, resulting in a disadvantage to opposition parties and undermining electoral fairness.
Accompanied by senior TVK leader and former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Vijay also highlighted specific instances of alleged obstruction.
Sengottaiyan claimed that a key campaign event had to be cancelled despite prior intimation through the mandated online process 48 hours in advance. He alleged that local authorities placed barricades and dug pits around the venue, effectively preventing the programme.
"Initially, we were asked to obtain permission from the election officer, but later restrictions were suddenly imposed," Sengottaiyan said, accusing officials of inconsistency and bias. He further alleged that while other political parties were receiving administrative support, TVK was facing repeated hurdles in securing venues.
Seeking urgent intervention, Vijay has urged the ECI to call for a report from the state CEO, appoint special observers, order transfers of officials whose neutrality is in question, and ensure transparent and uniform procedures for granting campaign permissions.
With his nomination filing scheduled for March 30, Vijay is expected to formally kick off his campaign from Perambur soon after, setting the stage for a high-profile political entry in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
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