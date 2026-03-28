ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Complains To ECI Over 'Poll Bias', Seeks Transfer Of Top Officials

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay leaves the State Secretariat after submitting a complaint to the State Chief Election Commissioner in Chennai on Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Saturday, met Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the State Secretariat and submitted a formal complaint, alleging denial of campaign permissions and partisan conduct by sections of the administration. He sought immediate clearance for his campaign schedule in Perambur and across the state, urging authorities to ensure a level playing field.

In the representation to the Election Commission of India, routed through the CEO, Vijay sought the immediate transfer or reassignment of select senior police and administrative officials in Tamil Nadu to ensure free and fair elections.

Vijay’s representation flags key positions such as the Director General of Police, Chennai Police Commissioner, ADGP (Law and Order), and senior intelligence and armed police officials, arguing that their neutrality is critical to the electoral process. The representation alsout the role of top administrative functionaries, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

The complaint lists multiple alleged instances affecting TVK, including denial of permissions for rallies, last-minute restrictions, physical obstruction of venues, and selective enforcement of rules. It further claims there is a "systemic pattern" of administrative bias, resulting in a disadvantage to opposition parties and undermining electoral fairness.

Accompanied by senior TVK leader and former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Vijay also highlighted specific instances of alleged obstruction.