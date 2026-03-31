TVK Chief Vijay Booked For Model Code Of Conduct 'Violation'
Assistant Election Accounts Officer Kumar complained that Vijay used 30 loudspeakers, blocked the path of an ambulance, gathered over 5,000 people, and caused public inconvenience.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been booked in a case of an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Peravallur police in Chennai's Perumbur. Along with him, around 5,000 TVK party workers have also been booked.
The action follows a complaint filed by Assistant Election Accounts Officer Kumar alleging that Vijay, who will be contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public.
Acting on the complaint given by the Monitoring Officer Kumar, the Peravallur police have initiated action. The case has been registered under five sections, including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and knowingly participating in an unlawful assembly.
Election Commission officials said permission was granted only for a campaign led by Vijay involving the participation of 500 people and the use of five loudspeakers. No permission was granted to conduct a road show, they added.
Meanwhile, a petition has been submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer by TVK, alleging that the police failed to provide adequate security to Vijay while he was conducting his election campaign.
The development follows Vijay's roadshow ahead of filing nomination from Perambur on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As a large crowd attended the roadshow, the TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the campaign. The party urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.
"Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader's campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation," the party said in a post on X.
"The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly," TVK added.
TVK further alleged that state officials, in collusion with the ruling DMK, are stifling TVK's campaign.
பிரசாரத்திற்கு முறையாக அனுமதி பெற்றும் ஒரு பிரசார இடத்தில் இருந்து இன்னொரு பிரசார இடத்திற்கு தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்கள் செல்லும் வழியில், காவல்துறை பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் போக்குவரத்து முறைபடுத்துதல் கொஞ்சம்கூட இல்லாததால் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்களது பிரசார வாகனம் ஒரு…— TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) March 30, 2026
"Moreover, refusing permission to the leader of the Tamil Nadu Victory Society while granting one-sided approval only to DMK leader Stalin for open-vehicle campaigning is an act that turns democracy into a mockery. We urge the Election Commission to take immediate action against officials who, in collusion with the DMK government, are sabotaging the government's responsibilities related to the campaign activities of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and stifling the environment for conducting proper campaigns," the party said.
Vijay is contesting against DMK MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, respectively. Preambur used to be a CPI(M) bastion till 2016, and Sekhar has held the seat since winning the bypolls in 2019.
Tamil Nadu will go to the single-phase poll on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies and counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
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