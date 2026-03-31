ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Booked For Model Code Of Conduct 'Violation'

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has been booked in a case of an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Peravallur police in Chennai's Perumbur. Along with him, around 5,000 TVK party workers have also been booked.

The action follows a complaint filed by Assistant Election Accounts Officer Kumar alleging that Vijay, who will be contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, violated election norms by using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and causing inconvenience to the public.

Acting on the complaint given by the Monitoring Officer Kumar, the Peravallur police have initiated action. The case has been registered under five sections, including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and knowingly participating in an unlawful assembly.

Election Commission officials said permission was granted only for a campaign led by Vijay involving the participation of 500 people and the use of five loudspeakers. No permission was granted to conduct a road show, they added.

Meanwhile, a petition has been submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer by TVK, alleging that the police failed to provide adequate security to Vijay while he was conducting his election campaign.

The development follows Vijay's roadshow ahead of filing nomination from Perambur on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As a large crowd attended the roadshow, the TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the campaign. The party urged the Election Commission to intervene and direct the police to ensure protection and traffic regulations.