ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Attacks DMK And AIADMK As 'Evil And Corrupt Forces', Unveils Party Symbol 'Whistle' In Mamallapuram

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Sunday launched a sharp attack on both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), accusing them of corruption and surrendering to pressure. Addressing a state and district-level meeting of party functionaries in Mamallapuram, he said the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a high-stakes 'democratic battle' and not just a routine political contest.

Speaking to party workers, Vijay claimed that both DMK and AIADMK were 'slaves to the BJP', adding that while one had surrendered directly, the other had done so indirectly.

Vijay strongly asserted that corruption would never touch him. "Whether in politics or in power, I will never commit corruption. Not even a single stain of corruption will come on my hands," he said. He also added that superficial measures such as attractive announcements and grand projects were only meant to hide failures and misgovernance.

Calling DMK the 'evil force' currently ruling the state and AIADMK the 'corrupt force' that ruled earlier, Vijay said both parties should not be allowed to govern Tamil Nadu. "Only TVK has the courage and boldness to oppose such forces," he said, urging party cadres to stay united and committed.

He said he had entered politics to protect the land and people of Tamil Nadu. "We are here to save our people and safeguard our soil from those who want to harm them. We will not bow to any pressure or conspiracy," he said.