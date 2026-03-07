ETV Bharat / state

TVK Chief Vijay Announces Slew Of Promises For Women Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Saturday unveiled a slew of welfare promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including Rs 2,500 per month for women and eight grams of gold for marriage.

Speaking at a function in Mamallapuram, Vijay said, if his party forms the government in the state, a separate department will be created for women, children and the elderly. "The department will be under my direct control and supervision. We are proud to say that our dream of traveling towards uncompromising women's safety is certain to come true as our first election promise," he said.

This apart, he promised Rs 2,500 per month for heads of families aged above 60 except central and state government staff. Vijay said under the Annapoorani Super Six Scheme, six gas cylinders will be provided free of cost to each family per year.

He also promised eight grams of gold and a quality silk saree for marriage of girls in the state. The TVK chief said under Kamaraj Education Assurance Scheme, a financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 will be provided to every mother or guardian every year to ensure that no child from class I to XII drops out of school.

Besides, he said, all bus travel will be made free of cost for women. Vijay said, "We should create a situation where there is no crime against women. "Our biggest dream and desire is to ensure 'Zero Tolerance for Crimes Against Women'. A 'Rani Velunachiyar Force' will be formed to ensure the safety of women. Women from the force, in civil clothes will be on security duty with 'Body Cam' installed on them at various places. Under the scheme, 500 teams will be formed across the state to ensure women's safety."