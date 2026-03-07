TVK Chief Vijay Announces Slew Of Promises For Women Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls
Vijay promised Rs 2,500 per month for women and eight grams of gold for marriage of girls across the state.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Saturday unveiled a slew of welfare promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including Rs 2,500 per month for women and eight grams of gold for marriage.
Speaking at a function in Mamallapuram, Vijay said, if his party forms the government in the state, a separate department will be created for women, children and the elderly. "The department will be under my direct control and supervision. We are proud to say that our dream of traveling towards uncompromising women's safety is certain to come true as our first election promise," he said.
This apart, he promised Rs 2,500 per month for heads of families aged above 60 except central and state government staff. Vijay said under the Annapoorani Super Six Scheme, six gas cylinders will be provided free of cost to each family per year.
He also promised eight grams of gold and a quality silk saree for marriage of girls in the state. The TVK chief said under Kamaraj Education Assurance Scheme, a financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 will be provided to every mother or guardian every year to ensure that no child from class I to XII drops out of school.
Besides, he said, all bus travel will be made free of cost for women. Vijay said, "We should create a situation where there is no crime against women. "Our biggest dream and desire is to ensure 'Zero Tolerance for Crimes Against Women'. A 'Rani Velunachiyar Force' will be formed to ensure the safety of women. Women from the force, in civil clothes will be on security duty with 'Body Cam' installed on them at various places. Under the scheme, 500 teams will be formed across the state to ensure women's safety."
Vijay said, if his party forms the government, 'Anjalai Ammal Fast Track Women's Courts' will be set up to hear and deliver justice in criminal cases against women. "No cases against women will be pending in these 'Fast Track' courts. The trial will be conducted properly and the verdict will be delivered quickly," he promised.
The TVK chief promised that sanitary pads will be provided to all women through public distribution places such as ration shops and schools and colleges.
Besides, he promised to improve the productivity of self-help groups by repaying outstanding loans and providing interest-free funds of up to Rs 5 lakh to self-help groups run by women. "Those who convert from self-help groups to registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be given Rs 5 lakh annually; that is, 100 per cent subsidy," he said.
Vijay said, every child born in Tamil Nadu will be given a gold ring as a blessing from the government. "A 'Baby Welcome Kit' will also be provided. Nutritional products, baby dresses, quality baby soaps, baby oil, baby powder, baby mosquito nets, toys, napkins and diapers will be included in the baby welcome kit," he said.
