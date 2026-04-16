ETV Bharat / state

TVK Candidate Gifts MGR Portrait To Vijay During High-Octane Chennai Campaign

Chennai: In a sudden turn of events, TVK candidate Vijay was taken aback on Thursday after being gifted a painting of MGR, the founder of AIADMK, at a mammoth road show held in Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai.

While on his political campaign for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the actor- turned-politician campaigned in favour of the TVK candidate, JCD Prabhakaran, near Valluvar Kottam. JCD Prabhakaran, who was a follower of AIADMK headed by MGR, gifted the painting to Vijay and he accepted the painting.

As poll fever grips Tamil Nadu, TVK chief Vijay’s rallies continues to pull big crowd. Although he is personally contesting from the Perambur (Chennai) and Trichy East constituencies, he is actively campaigning across a majority of constituencies to lap up support for his party's candidates. Today, he addressed rallies in T. Nagar, Thousand Lights and Egmore in Chennai.

After concluding his campaign in T. Nagar, while campaigning near Valluvar Kottam, Vijay held candidate JCD Prabhakaran's hands high and sought votes for him. At that moment, Prabhakaran presented Vijay with a portrait of MGR as a gift. Receiving the gift, Vijay joyfully displayed it to the cadres and continued to seek their votes. During the campaign, Vijay was also presented with a ceremonial sceptre (Sengol) and a sword as gifts.