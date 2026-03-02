TV Actress, Lover Arrested For Live-In Partner's Murder In Bengaluru
Three accused, including actress Bindu, her alleged lover Vinay, and an associate identified as Dhanush, have been arrested in connection with the case.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: The mysterious murder of 45-year-old Mohan Krishna in Vijayalakshmi Layout under the Bagalgunte police station limits has taken a dramatic turn. The police are alleging that a television actress conspired with her lover to kill her live-in partner.
According to police, three accused, including actress Bindu, her alleged lover Vinay, and an associate identified as Dhanush, have been arrested in connection with the case.
Mohan Krishna, a small-scale financer, had separated from his wife and was in a live-in relationship with Bindu, who was also estranged from her husband. Bindu had acted in minor roles in Kannada films such as Bajrangi, Police Quarters, and Kaalbhairava.
About two months ago, Mohan Krishna and Bindu moved to Bengaluru and rented a house owned by Nataraj in Vijayalakshmi Layout. According to police, the rental agreement was not formally signed as the couple had informed the landlord that they would vacate the premises within a month.
The landlord reportedly noticed that the house door was usually locked whenever he visited. On March 1, after a foul smell began coming from the house, local residents alerted the Bagalgunte police. Upon entering the premises, police found Mohan Krishna’s body in a decomposed state.
During the investigation, police analysed mobile phone locations and call records, which led to the arrest of Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush. Interrogation revealed the alleged motive and sequence of events.
Police said Bindu was in a relationship with Vinay while living with Mohan Krishna. The two allegedly planned to get married and thought that Mohan Krishna would be an obstacle to their future together.
On the night of February 18, Mohan Krishna, Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush allegedly attended a party at the house. Police said that during the gathering, Mohan, who was intoxicated, allegedly attempted to sexually assault Bindu. During this, Vinay reportedly stabbed Mohan Krishna.
When Mohan began screaming, the trio allegedly taped his mouth and nose, suffocating him to death. They then locked the house and fled the scene, police said. Further investigation is underway.
