TV Actress, Lover Arrested For Live-In Partner's Murder In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The mysterious murder of 45-year-old Mohan Krishna in Vijayalakshmi Layout under the Bagalgunte police station limits has taken a dramatic turn. The police are alleging that a television actress conspired with her lover to kill her live-in partner.

According to police, three accused, including actress Bindu, her alleged lover Vinay, and an associate identified as Dhanush, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mohan Krishna, a small-scale financer, had separated from his wife and was in a live-in relationship with Bindu, who was also estranged from her husband. Bindu had acted in minor roles in Kannada films such as Bajrangi, Police Quarters, and Kaalbhairava.

About two months ago, Mohan Krishna and Bindu moved to Bengaluru and rented a house owned by Nataraj in Vijayalakshmi Layout. According to police, the rental agreement was not formally signed as the couple had informed the landlord that they would vacate the premises within a month.

The landlord reportedly noticed that the house door was usually locked whenever he visited. On March 1, after a foul smell began coming from the house, local residents alerted the Bagalgunte police. Upon entering the premises, police found Mohan Krishna’s body in a decomposed state.