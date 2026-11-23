ETV Bharat / state

Tuticorin Fishing Boats Return To Sea After 10-Day Cyclone Hiatus, Fishermen Seek Rs 5,000 Relief

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Tuticorin: Over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea early on Monday after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period.

Following an India Meteorological Department warning of strong winds over the sea due to Cyclone Akvan, the Tuticorin district Fisheries Department had barred fishermen from venturing into the waters from November 13 until further notice. After the restriction was lifted, country-boat and fibre-boat fishermen resumed operations on November 20.

Mechanised boat operators, however, remained ashore for 10 days before setting sail early Monday from the Tuticorin Mechanised Boat Fishing Harbour. With fishing resuming after a 10-day gap, fishermen expressed optimism that the catch would be good. Highlighting the recurring impact of the northeast monsoon, fishermen noted that rough seas and cyclonic systems between October and December steadily reduce their working days every year. In November alone, they were forced to stay off the sea for 17 days, severely affecting their livelihoods.