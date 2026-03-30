ETV Bharat / state

Tuticorin Airport Launches First-Ever Night Flight Service; Passengers Welcome Move

The modernised airport has been designed to cater to growing air traffic demands until 2044. The runway, which was previously 1,350 meters, has now been extended to 3,115 meters, enabling operations of larger aircraft.

The airport, upgraded at a cost of around ₹452 crore, was inaugurated on July 26, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thoothukudi: In a significant boost to regional air connectivity, Thoothukudi Airport has commenced its first-ever night passenger flight service, marking a key milestone in its recent expansion. Airport authorities celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and welcoming passengers.

Officials said discussions are underway to introduce flights to major domestic and international destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Colombo and Malaysia, which could further enhance the airport's strategic importance.

First Night Service Operated

Until now, the airport has handled only daytime flights, with four daily services to Chennai and one to Bengaluru operated by private airlines.

Responding to long-standing passenger demand, night operations began on March 29. The inaugural night flight departed Chennai at 6:15 PM and landed in Thoothukudi at 7:55 PM. The return flight departed at 8:15 PM and reached Chennai at 9:45 PM.

Full Occupancy on Day One

The launch saw an enthusiastic response, with full booking on the inaugural service. Both the arrival and departure flights recorded 78 passengers each. Passengers on the first night service were received with flowers by airport staff, and the occasion was marked with a small celebration led by the airport director.

Travellers expressed joy over the introduction of night flights, noting that it would improve flexibility and connectivity. They also urged authorities to expand services to more cities across India and overseas destinations.