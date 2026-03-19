Turning Leisure Into Service: Andhra Pradesh's Guntakal Women Lead By Example
Members of Guntakal Women's Welfare Organisation, comprising wives of Railway officers, feel instead of remaining idle, time should be spent on helping others.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Guntakal: In an inspiring display of community spirit, the wives of Railway officials have come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of students and Railway staff. From encouraging meritorious students, to conducting health camps and implementing waste disposal system, these women have transformed their leisure hours into meaningful service.
Under the banner of Guntakal Women's Welfare Organisation, this group is led by Mamata Gupta, wife of Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Central Railway, Chandrasekhar Gupta. The officers' spouses serve as executive and general members in the organisation.
However, what sets this group apart is its self-sustaining model, funding its initiatives through revenue generated from canteens run at the Railway Divisional Hospital and the DRM’s office.
The organisation has undertaken several impactful initiatives. To begin with, the group came up with an organised waste disposal mechanism in the area after the members noticed poor disposal system in the railway quarters. The members of the group distributed over 1,100 red and green bins to promote segregation of wet and dry waste. This step significantly improved sanitation practices among Railway families.
The group has also been encouraging young talents. It has awarded bicycles to four meritorious class 5 students to support their academic journey. Additionally, a computer training centre has been set up at the Railway High School to equip students with essential digital skills.
To ensure healthcare of the families, the organisation regularly conducts medical camps, particularly benefiting women working as contract labourers in the railway sector, ensuring access to basic health services.
Speaking about their mission, Gupta said that their goal is to make productive use of time while contributing to society. “With the cooperation of Railway officials and staff, we are continuing these services. We believe that instead of remaining idle, we should come together and help at least a few people,” she said.
Through collective effort and a clear sense of purpose, the women of Guntakal are proving that small initiatives, when sustained with dedication, can create a lasting social impact.
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