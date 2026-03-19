ETV Bharat / state

Turning Leisure Into Service: Andhra Pradesh's Guntakal Women Lead By Example

Guntakal: In an inspiring display of community spirit, the wives of Railway officials have come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of students and Railway staff. From encouraging meritorious students, to conducting health camps and implementing waste disposal system, these women have transformed their leisure hours into meaningful service.

Under the banner of Guntakal Women's Welfare Organisation, this group is led by Mamata Gupta, wife of Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Central Railway, Chandrasekhar Gupta. The officers' spouses serve as executive and general members in the organisation.

However, what sets this group apart is its self-sustaining model, funding its initiatives through revenue generated from canteens run at the Railway Divisional Hospital and the DRM’s office.

The organisation has undertaken several impactful initiatives. To begin with, the group came up with an organised waste disposal mechanism in the area after the members noticed poor disposal system in the railway quarters. The members of the group distributed over 1,100 red and green bins to promote segregation of wet and dry waste. This step significantly improved sanitation practices among Railway families.