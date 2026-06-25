ETV Bharat / state

Turncoat Maharashtra MP Sanjay Patil Leaves Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Faction Red-Faced By Abusing Journalists

Mumbai: Days after leaving Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and joining the Eknath Shinde faction, MP Sanjay Dina Patil kicked off a row by threatened journalists and used expletives to address them.

"Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will beat you," Patil allegedly told journalists. He allegedly intimidated the scribes by saying he will thrash them right in front of the police.

Following the mercurial politician's outburst, the journalists confronted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the ongoing monsoon session. Shinde said, "I have spoken to Sanjay Patil, and he has shared his thoughts with me. He did not intend to insult journalists. However, his anger—stemming from those who constantly use abusive and derogatory language against him—was inadvertently directed at the journalists present. I have instructed Sanjay Patil to apologize if any inappropriate words were used."