Turncoat Maharashtra MP Sanjay Patil Leaves Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Faction Red-Faced By Abusing Journalists
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said Patil did not intend to insult journalists and he will speak to the MP over the matter.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Mumbai: Days after leaving Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and joining the Eknath Shinde faction, MP Sanjay Dina Patil kicked off a row by threatened journalists and used expletives to address them.
"Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will beat you," Patil allegedly told journalists. He allegedly intimidated the scribes by saying he will thrash them right in front of the police.
Following the mercurial politician's outburst, the journalists confronted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the ongoing monsoon session. Shinde said, "I have spoken to Sanjay Patil, and he has shared his thoughts with me. He did not intend to insult journalists. However, his anger—stemming from those who constantly use abusive and derogatory language against him—was inadvertently directed at the journalists present. I have instructed Sanjay Patil to apologize if any inappropriate words were used."
Fadnavis said issuing such threats is inappropriate. He said, "I will gather information on the issue. But making such threats is completely wrong."
Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar said, "I am not aware of the matter and I was in the Legislative Assembly. If such a threat was indeed made, I condemn it, but I will seek details before offering a clarification."
NCP (Sharad Pawar) Jayant Patil said one must exercise restraint over use of language and when speaking to journalists. He emphasized that journalists should be treated with courtesy and respect.
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