ETV Bharat / state

'Turn Your Bulldozer Towards EC': Akhilesh Yadav Taunts CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had not been truthful about his claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted from electoral rolls and maintained that the actual issue was the alleged deletion of votes of backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

Yadav said that Adityanath had not repeated the claim after making the initial statement, suggesting that the chief minister had been warned by the poll panel.

He also asked the chief minister under which legal provision a person could be booked for spreading rumours. "The truth is that the Election Commission has threatened him, telling him that from now onwards he should not mention the deletion of 1.27 crore Hindu votes. Otherwise, the Election Commission would not be able to help him," the SP chief alleged.

"Imagine, you are the most powerful person in Uttar Pradesh and you have a particular fondness for bulldozers. We would say that the chief minister should turn the steering of his bulldozer towards the Election Commission.

"If he does not agree with what is being said, let him take it towards the poll panel," Yadav told reporters. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa asserted that the EC's database does not contain information regarding the religion and caste of voters and that there has been "no conspiracy" by the EC, any official or political party to specifically "target" any religion, caste or community.

He was responding to queries on the claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were dropped from electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Taking a swipe at Adityanath, Yadav again questioned how the chief minister had obtained the figure. "Does the chief minister have some divine power or some celestial source of information? Which satellite or technology has told him that 1.27 crore Hindu votes have been deleted? He has accepted that Hindu votes have been deleted. Does he know whether those voters were Sanatanis or not?" Yadav said.

The SP chief maintained that the actual issue was the alleged deletion of votes belonging to the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) sections, comprising backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

"The truth is that there was a conspiracy to delete PDA votes. The votes of backward classes, Dalits, tribals and our Muslim brothers were being targeted," he alleged.

Yadav repeated his charge that the BJP was preparing to include the names of voters from other states in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls.