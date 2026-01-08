ETV Bharat / state

Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Delhi Police Identify 30 Suspects, Raids Underway

According to police, the accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and viral videos and raids are underway to apprehend them. "To identify those involved in the violence, CCTV footage from the area, police body-worn cameras, and approximately 400 videos that went viral on social media, were thoroughly examined," an official said.

Five persons have been arrested since the incident took place in the early hours of January 7. Also, the role of Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi, who was present at the spot before the violence, is being examined and he will be summoned, police said.

Police have clarified that nobody who takes the law into their hands will be spared. Those arrested have been identified as Sameer, Mohammad Arib, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Adnan, and Mohammad Kaif.

Presently, security has been tightened in the Turkman Gate area and police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), prohibiting assembly of crowds, here. The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the local 'Peace Committee,' have appealed to the residents to maintain peace and disregard rumours.

Police are conducting checking in the area (ETV Bharat)

Extensive barricading has been put in place, and Delhi Police and the RAF personnel have been deployed at every street, intersection, and entry point. People coming from outside the area are being allowed entry only after questioning and verification of their identity. The entire area is under constant surveillance by field staff, the official added.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood said, "This is a sensitive matter and I would request people to let police conduct their investigation. Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque is intact and stands there with full respect. The Delhi government has no role in this. The action was taken to remove land mafia on the orders of the court. Do not politicise the issue and stop spreading rumours."

MCD conducted an anti-encroachment drive near mosque in Turkman Gate area (ETV Bharat)

Situation escalated at around 1:30 am on January 7 during the MCD anti-encroachment drive when some miscreants started pelting stones at police and municipal corporation personnel near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. Police had to use mild force and tear gas to control the situation. Some police personnel were also injured in the incident. Based on technical evidence and local intelligence, Delhi Police have identified 30 accused and raids are underway to arrest them, the official added.