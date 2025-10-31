ETV Bharat / state

'Tunnel From Bundi To Garbyang Will Make Adi Kailash Yatra Route Easy And Safe', Says Ajay Tamta

Pithoragarh: The Centre is set to construct a 5.4-kilometre-long tunnel from Bundi to Garbyang in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, to facilitate easy and safe access to the Vyas Valley, adjacent to the China border, on the Om Parvat and Adi Kailash Yatra route.

Announcing this in Pithoragarh on Friday, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said the tunnel will reduce the total distance by 22 kilometres.

He said that around 90 percent of the work on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road has been completed. However, heavy vehicles are unable to commute in the Chhayalekh area due to the challenging road conditions and fragile hillside. The tunnel will address this problem and make the route smooth and convenient for commuters, he added.