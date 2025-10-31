'Tunnel From Bundi To Garbyang Will Make Adi Kailash Yatra Route Easy And Safe', Says Ajay Tamta
Once completed, the 5.4 km tunnel will play a key role in the Adi Kailash Yatra in making the journey easy and safe.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The Centre is set to construct a 5.4-kilometre-long tunnel from Bundi to Garbyang in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, to facilitate easy and safe access to the Vyas Valley, adjacent to the China border, on the Om Parvat and Adi Kailash Yatra route.
Announcing this in Pithoragarh on Friday, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said the tunnel will reduce the total distance by 22 kilometres.
He said that around 90 percent of the work on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road has been completed. However, heavy vehicles are unable to commute in the Chhayalekh area due to the challenging road conditions and fragile hillside. The tunnel will address this problem and make the route smooth and convenient for commuters, he added.
The detailed project report (DPR) of the tunnel is currently in its final stage and once approved, construction will begin. Tamta said that land acquisition process has also started and a compensation of Rs 137 crore has been allotted for this, of which, 60 percent has already been transferred to accounts of affected people. Work is progressing at a rapid pace from Tawaghat to Kalapani, he added.
The Dharchula-Gunji-Lipulekh road has a strategic importance as this area is near China and Nepal borders. Personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed here throughout the year. The tunnel will strengthen India's strategic access to the borders and facilitate commutation for people from six villages, including Gartyang, Napalchu, Rangkang, Gunji, Nabi, and Kuti.
The tunnel will enable tourists to visit Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in an easier and safer manner. Presently, the serpentine road on the Chhayalekh hill from Dharchula to Gunji is extremely dangerous, with 27 turns on a steep hill at almost 90 degrees. During rainy season, this road is often blocked by debris.
