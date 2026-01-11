ETV Bharat / state

Tunnel Blasting Leaves Families Homeless in Shimla's Chalaunthi

Shimla: Around 15 families spent Friday night shivering on the streets after being evacuated from a multi-story building, after cracks developed following blasting work for a four-lane tunnel in Chalaunthi near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

A six-story residential building developed large cracks due to the underground blasting, making it unsafe for residents. Besides homes, the Sanjauli-Dhalli bypass road also showed signs of damage, after which police closed it and allowed only light vehicles on a one-way route.

"We heard a loud blast at night and had to leave everything behind," said one affected resident. "We built these houses with our life savings. The company knew about the small cracks three days ago, but did nothing."