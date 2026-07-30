ETV Bharat / state

Rat Steals Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh From Shop In Karnataka's Tumakuru, Owner Retrieves Bounty From Burrow

Tumakuru: A rat became an unlikely thief after dragging away gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh to its burrow from a jewellery shop in Tumakuru, 60 km north of Bengaluru. A video of the incident caught on CCTV has gone viral on social media.

The employees of the jewellery store, Vishwas Jewellery, were shocked to notice that more than 50 grams of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were missing from the shop. They were also left puzzled as shop's shutter or door showed no signs of being broken. Also, there was no sign of anyone entering the shop from outside.

Suspecting something unusual, the owner and the staff checked the CCTV footage and to their surprise, noticed a rat dragging the ornaments one by one. Later they tracked the movement of the rat to its burrow. When they dug up the burrow, they found nearly 10 rings and 3 gold chains including diamond-studded jewellery, much to the owner's relief.