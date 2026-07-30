Rat Steals Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh From Shop In Karnataka's Tumakuru, Owner Retrieves Bounty From Burrow
A CCTV footage showed the rat dragging away gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a jewellery shop to its burrow one by one.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Tumakuru: A rat became an unlikely thief after dragging away gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh to its burrow from a jewellery shop in Tumakuru, 60 km north of Bengaluru. A video of the incident caught on CCTV has gone viral on social media.
The employees of the jewellery store, Vishwas Jewellery, were shocked to notice that more than 50 grams of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were missing from the shop. They were also left puzzled as shop's shutter or door showed no signs of being broken. Also, there was no sign of anyone entering the shop from outside.
Suspecting something unusual, the owner and the staff checked the CCTV footage and to their surprise, noticed a rat dragging the ornaments one by one. Later they tracked the movement of the rat to its burrow. When they dug up the burrow, they found nearly 10 rings and 3 gold chains including diamond-studded jewellery, much to the owner's relief.
It was found that the rat had eaten the tags attached to the gold and diamond jewellery.
Speaking about the incident, Vishwas, owner of the shop, said "Our staff found about 10 rings were missing during the everyday counting of the gold jewellery. At first, we suspected a theft. We immediately checked the CCTV footage but found no clue. One staff member noticed that the price tags of some of the rings were missing. So we checked the CCTV footage again and noticed a rat picking up a gold ring. Later we traced the rat's burrow where we found all the ornaments," he said.
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