Tulip Garden At Palampur Thrown Open To Public

"This time, 50,000 bulbs (plants) of six varieties of tulips have been planted. Last year, around 100,000 people visited this garden and this time, more people are expected to come," said Dr Bhargava.

A Principal Scientist at IHBT, Dr Bhavya Bhargava, stated that this garden, which is India's second tulip garden after Kashmir, was established a few years ago. Various species of tulips are cultivated here, and this garden enhances Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty and tourism. The IHBT is promoting floriculture under the Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre in 2022, and efforts are being made to double the farmers' income.

Dharamshala: The Tulip Garden at Palampur, developed by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR) Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), has been thrown open to the visitors from February 11 onwards.

It was disclosed that Holland is the largest producer of tulips in the world. The bulbs produced there are imported by other countries, and India has imported tulip bulbs from Holland for a long time. The efforts of IHBT scientists have signalled a major shift in floriculture in the country. IHBT has worked on tulip bulb production, which is yielding excellent results.

"The institute is conducting extensive research on tulips, enabling the farmers to produce tulips in less time and empowering them. The institute is working hard to reduce the import of tulip bulbs. We have set a target of producing 2.3 million tulip bulbs in five years, and the Institute is striving hard for this," disclosed Dr Bhargava.

IHBT Director Sudesh Kumar Yadav pointed out that since the opening of the garden, around four lakh people have visited it. He said that this initiative under the Floriculture Mission has been extremely beneficial for the region.

A view from Tulip Garden from Dharamshala (ETV Bharat)

"This Tulip Garden is not only attracting tourists, but it also provides a new direction for exploring the potential in various fields of science," he said while adding that the Institute is working with several companies on bulb production, and efforts are being made to obtain tulips during the off-season.

"This year, over 1,000 tulips have been planted at the CSIR headquarters in Delhi. They, too, have been opened for public viewing. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has signed an agreement with the IHBT on tulips under which the Institute has provided 22,000 tulip bulbs this year," added Dr. Yadav.