Tube In Nose, Ailing 65-Year-Old Former Navy Personel 'Forced' To Prove Citizenship At Bengal SIR Hearing

Bolpur: With a tube attached to his nose, a former Merchant Navy personnel, was seen queuing up for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing in West Bengal’s Bolpur.

Santiniketan resident Sajal Bag, who is aged 65, looked frail and said he had recently underwent surgery. Waiting in a long queue, he expressed his anger against the Election Commission.

"It is my misfortune that I have to prove that I am an Indian,” he said. The SIR hearing process is underway across the state. Every day, the Election Commission is calling 'no mapping' voters to collect information and documents. However, many have complained that voters are facing various difficulties during the hearings.

Instances of 'harassment' have come to light in various parts of the state. In some places, elderly women had to be carried to the hearing centres. Pregnant women had to attend the hearing on their due date. Allegations of harassment have been raised against the commission regarding this. Another such incident has now come to light in Birbhum.