TTV Dhinakaran-Led AMMK Rejoins NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
AMMK, led by TTV Dhinakaran, rejoins NDA to revive Jayalalithaa's legacy in Tamil Nadu. BJP aims to strengthen alliance with more entries ahead of elections.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), led by its chief TTV Dhinakaran, officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of this year’s assembly elections. The formal announcement came after he met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.
Following the meeting, Dhinakaran told the media that the party rejoined the NDA with the aim of re-establishing Jayalalithaa's rule in Tamil Nadu.
“We should not let past issues overshadow the interests of the party and Tamil Nadu. What is happening between us is a family feud. Those who compromise do not lose. We are joining the NDA to create the good governance that the people desire in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Dhinakaran is currently holding discussions with Goyal regarding the seat-sharing agreement. In the last assembly elections, the votes split by AMMK were seen as a major factor for the DMK alliance’s victory in 40 out of 52 assembly constituencies in southern Tamil Nadu.
The alliance votes of AMMK and AIADMK were higher than the votes received by the DMK alliance candidates in more than 20 constituencies. In this context, while it was believed that the AIADMK might face a setback in the southern districts in the 2026 assembly elections due to the departure of O. Panneerselvam and others, Dhinakaran's entry is seen as adding significant strength to the AIADMK.
Sources said that to further strengthen this alliance, the BJP is making serious efforts to bring parties like Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) into the coalition.
On Thursday, a public meeting of alliance partners, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will deliberate on the issue of alliance, and it will be clear by then whether parties like the DMDK and NTK will join the AIADMK-BJP alliance.
It is believed that there is a high probability of the DMDK joining the alliance, while the NTK has already announced candidates in more than 20 constituencies, and the possibility of it joining the BJP alliance appears to be low.
