TTV Dhinakaran-Led AMMK Rejoins NDA Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), led by its chief TTV Dhinakaran, officially rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of this year’s assembly elections. The formal announcement came after he met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran told the media that the party rejoined the NDA with the aim of re-establishing Jayalalithaa's rule in Tamil Nadu.

“We should not let past issues overshadow the interests of the party and Tamil Nadu. What is happening between us is a family feud. Those who compromise do not lose. We are joining the NDA to create the good governance that the people desire in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Dhinakaran is currently holding discussions with Goyal regarding the seat-sharing agreement. In the last assembly elections, the votes split by AMMK were seen as a major factor for the DMK alliance’s victory in 40 out of 52 assembly constituencies in southern Tamil Nadu.