ETV Bharat / state

TTEs Sell Empty Berths Like Vegetables In Market, Railways Should Penalise Offenders: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday held that a section of the travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) sells unoccupied berths in trains like "vegetables in a market" and asked the general managers of all railway zones across the country to ensure maximum available penalties for such offenders, as such an incident resulted in the death of a drugged theft victim.

Two passengers, who boarded the Teesta Torsa Express with unreserved tickets from New Jalpaiguri to Sealdah in February 2009, got berths by paying off a TTE and were subsequently drugged by two criminals to rob them of their valuables, the court observed. One of them, who had comorbidities, died from the sedative administered to him.

"This court is constrained to refer a copy of the judgment to the general manager of the Eastern Railway and other railways (zones) in the country to ensure the maximum available penalties for TTEs who sell empty berths in trains like vegetables in a market," a division bench presided by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and comprising Justice Biswaroop Choudhury held in a judgment delivered last week.