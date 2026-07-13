TTEs Sell Empty Berths Like Vegetables In Market, Railways Should Penalise Offenders: Calcutta HC
It referred to a 2009 incident where two passengers got berths by paying a TTE, and one of them died after being drugged by criminals.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday held that a section of the travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) sells unoccupied berths in trains like "vegetables in a market" and asked the general managers of all railway zones across the country to ensure maximum available penalties for such offenders, as such an incident resulted in the death of a drugged theft victim.
Two passengers, who boarded the Teesta Torsa Express with unreserved tickets from New Jalpaiguri to Sealdah in February 2009, got berths by paying off a TTE and were subsequently drugged by two criminals to rob them of their valuables, the court observed. One of them, who had comorbidities, died from the sedative administered to him.
"This court is constrained to refer a copy of the judgment to the general manager of the Eastern Railway and other railways (zones) in the country to ensure the maximum available penalties for TTEs who sell empty berths in trains like vegetables in a market," a division bench presided by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and comprising Justice Biswaroop Choudhury held in a judgment delivered last week.
Holding that such conduct resulted in the death of one of the passengers who was only a victim of theft, the court observed, "There are several cases galore not reported that have, in fact, resulted in very serious medical consequences for victims of petty theft. The origin of such crimes is in the hands of the TTEs."
Criticising the police over "several loopholes" in the investigation and the prosecution case, the bench observed, "It is expected that the police authorities take more sincere, diligent and devoted steps to conduct investigations so that the life and liberty of travelling passengers are more secure in the Indian Railways."
In the 2009 incident, Aloke Ghosh and Gopal Mistry, were convicted by the trial court and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder (Section 302) and seven years in prison for causing hurt by means of poison and intoxicating drugs (Section 328) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from theft and attempt to murder of the survivor, with all sentences to be served concurrently.
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