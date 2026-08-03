TTD To Modernise Accounting System; ICAI Team To Visit Tirupati This Week For Major Reforms
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is set to revamp its three-decade-old accounting system with a modern accounting framework.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to modernise its accounting system, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) preparing a new accounting manual aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and financial management.
TTD officials and representatives of the ICAI have already held multiple rounds of discussions through video conferences to assess the existing accounting framework and finalise the scope of the project.
Sources said an expert team from the ICAI’s Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) is scheduled to visit Tirupati in the first week of August to conduct a field study and collect preliminary financial data, including trial balance and account records.
The reforms are intended to replace the accounting manual that has been in use for nearly three decades. While TTD now processes its financial transactions through an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, the accounting framework is being updated to reflect advances in digital systems, auditing practices and current accounting standards.
The expert panel will also recommend amendments to TTD’s financial regulations to align them with the latest accounting standards and relevant provisions of the Companies Act. If required, draft proposals for regulatory changes will be submitted to the government. Once implemented, the revamped accounting system is expected to serve as a model for other major temples across the country.
Read More