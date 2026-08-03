ETV Bharat / state

TTD To Modernise Accounting System; ICAI Team To Visit Tirupati This Week For Major Reforms

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to modernise its accounting system, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) preparing a new accounting manual aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and financial management.

TTD officials and representatives of the ICAI have already held multiple rounds of discussions through video conferences to assess the existing accounting framework and finalise the scope of the project.

Sources said an expert team from the ICAI’s Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) is scheduled to visit Tirupati in the first week of August to conduct a field study and collect preliminary financial data, including trial balance and account records.