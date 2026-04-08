ETV Bharat / state

Divine Darshan Goes Digital: TTD To Introduce VR Experience In Tirumala Queue Lines

Tirupati: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed to enhance the pilgrim experience, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh is preparing to introduce Virtual Reality (VR) technology for devotees waiting in long queue lines for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The innovative project is currently in its initial phase and is expected to be implemented within the compartments of the queue complexes in Tirumala. Officials believe that the use of VR headsets will help reduce the stress and fatigue associated with long waiting hours by offering a spiritually immersive experience.

Through VR, devotees will be able to witness the divine grandeur of Tirumala, understand the spiritual significance of the temple, and experience sacred visuals related to Lord Srivaru, all without leaving the queue. The initiative aims to keep pilgrims engaged in devotion while they wait.