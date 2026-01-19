ETV Bharat / state

TTD To Construct 5,000 Temples In Andhra Pradesh, 463 Sanctioned

Amaravati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the statutory body that managed the world-famous shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has initiated the construction of 5,000 temples across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the SC, ST and Backward Classes colonies, funded by the Srivani Trust.

These temples are being built to promote devotion and culture in villages, and to facilitate singing of devotional songs (bhajans). So far, 1,176 applications have been received, and administrative approvals have been given for the construction of 463 temples while the remaining applications are under consideration.

Funds for temple construction are being sanctioned based on the availability of land in respective villages and colonies. For 5 cents of land, Rs 10 lakhs will be allocated for the construction of the temple; for 8 cents, Rs 15 lakhs; and for 10 cents or more, Rs 20 lakhs will be allocated.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently instructed that the temples should have a compound wall and ornamentation, and additional funds should be spent if necessary. Therefore, an additional Rs 5-10 lakhs has been kept aside for these purposes.

This means each temple will cost a minimum of Rs 15 lakhs and a maximum of Rs 30 lakhs. Previously, 2,000 temples were sanctioned, with a maximum expenditure of Rs 10 lakhs per temple. Of these, 1,400 have been completed, while another 600 are under construction. Now, an even larger number of 5,000 temples are planned for construction.